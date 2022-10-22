Donna Hay’s latest cookbook The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, including this delicious cake.
Serves 12
- Yoghurt frosting (see recipe below) and toasted coconut flakes, to serve
- Preheat oven to 160C. Line a 20cm x 30cm slice tin with non-stick baking paper.
- Place the eggs, banana, oil, yoghurt and sugar in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the coconut, almond meal, rice flour and baking powder and whisk to combine.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
- Place the cake on a serving plate. Top with the yoghurt frosting and sprinkle with coconut flakes, to serve.
Yoghurt frosting
Place 1 cup (250g) mascarpone, 1 cup (250g) plain thick yoghurt, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl and whisk until thick and fluffy. Makes 2 cups.
Recipe extracted from The Fast Five by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $55.