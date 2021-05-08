This is a great cake to get the children involved in, as it all goes into the kitchen processor. Remember, measuring the ingredients is key with any baking. Here, the result a beautifully light, spongey afternoon tea cake. Frozen or fresh berries will work well, or any other fruit you have.
COCONUT SPONGE CAKE WITH PLUMS RECIPE
Serves 8
Sponge 1 cup caster sugar 220g softened butter 4 eggs Zest of 1 lemon Zest of 1 orange ½ tsp almond essence 1 ½ cups self-raising flour ¼ cup cornflour 1 tsp baking powder ½ cup desiccated coconut ¼ cup milk
Filling 2 cups chopped plums or berries ½ cup caster sugar 1 Tbsp orange zest 2 Tbsp orange juice 2 tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 Tbsp water 300ml cream, lightly whipped Icing sugar to dust
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of 2 x 23cm tins.
- Into a food processor place the sugar, butter, eggs, zests, essence, flour, cornflour, baking powder and coconut, and blitz together. Then add the milk for another quick blitz.
- Divide the mixture between the two tins, smoothing the tops. Bake for 25 minutes until soft and springy. Remove and cool.
- For the filling place the plums, sugar, zest and juice in a pot, slowly bringing to a simmer. When squishy and juicy add the arrowroot and cook for 2 or 3 minutes to thicken. Remove and cool completely.
- To assemble, place one cake on a plate, spread with cream and a quarter of the fruit. Top with the other cake and spoon over the remaining fruit.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve.