Chocolate Whiskey Mud Cakes Recipe

If you make these delightful little cakes ahead of time, place them back in the oven to warm through for 5 minutes before serving with the sauce and a scoop of icecream.
CHOCOLATE WHISKEY MUD CAKES Makes 6
Cakes 200g caster sugar 150ml milk 150g butter 150g dark chocolate 2 Tbsp whiskey 200g plain flour 2 Tbsp cocoa ½ tsp baking powder 1 egg
Chocolate Whiskey Sauce 100g chocolate, chopped 100ml cream Whiskey to taste (1-2 Tbsp)
To Serve Icecream Passionfruit pulp
- Preheat an oven to 160C. Grease and line the base of 5 x 200ml cups or moulds.
- Into a bowl over simmering water place the sugar, milk, butter, chocolate and whiskey, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove and cool to room temperature.
- Sift into the chocolate mixture the flour and cocoa, then stir through the egg until smooth. Pour into your moulds and bake for 25 minutes. It’s good if they’re a little gooey in the middle.
- For the chocolate sauce, bring the cream to the boil, then remove from the heat. Add the chocolate, stirring until smooth. Then stir through whiskey to taste.
- Serve with a scoop of icecream and top with passionfruit pulp.