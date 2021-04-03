Food & Drink

Chocolate Whiskey Mud Cakes Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Treat yourself with these rich, molten cakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you make these delightful little cakes ahead of time, place them back in the oven to warm through for 5 minutes before serving with the sauce and a scoop of icecream.

CHOCOLATE WHISKEY MUD CAKES

Makes 6
Cakes

200g caster sugar

150ml milk

150g butter

150g dark chocolate

2 Tbsp whiskey

200g plain flour

2 Tbsp cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

1 egg
Chocolate Whiskey Sauce

100g chocolate, chopped

100ml cream

Whiskey to taste (1-2 Tbsp)
To Serve

Icecream

Passionfruit pulp
  1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Grease and line the base of 5 x 200ml cups or moulds.
  2. Into a bowl over simmering water place the sugar, milk, butter, chocolate and whiskey, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove and cool to room temperature.
  3. Sift into the chocolate mixture the flour and cocoa, then stir through the egg until smooth. Pour into your moulds and bake for 25 minutes. It’s good if they’re a little gooey in the middle.
  4. For the chocolate sauce, bring the cream to the boil, then remove from the heat. Add the chocolate, stirring until smooth. Then stir through whiskey to taste.
  5. Serve with a scoop of icecream and top with passionfruit pulp.

