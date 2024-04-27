This fig-filled dessert will delight with an array of sweet and savoury flavours.
This fig tart is one to enjoy before the end of the fruit’s brief season. Right now, figs are succulent and at their best. The pairing with goat’s cheese is one of those matches made in heaven. Learn how to select and store figs with our handy guide.
- Preheat the oven to 210C.
- Add the butter and honey to a 22cm heavy-based frying pan. Heat until bubbling, then remove.
- Dot around the thyme sprigs. Place the figs in a circle, cut-side down, fitting in tightly.
- Roll the pastry until 5mm thick, and cut it to fit the frying pan with a 1-2cm overhang. Tuck it in around the edges. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove and let it sit for 10 minutes before flipping it onto a large plate.
- Sprinkle on the goat’s cheese and drizzle with the vincotto.
More autumnal desserts
Cakes, crumbles and pudding, oh my!
Rhubarb and orange cake. It’s comforting, has hints of orange, and is studded with rhubarb.
Easy apple and rhubarb crumble. You can’t go wrong with a crumble on cool evenings.
A rhubarb and banana loaf that’s as satisfying as they come. The browner the bananas the better for this rhubarb loaf recipe.
A bright and buttery German plum cake. Sweet, tart and the kind of cake you can eat for breakfast.
Strawberry croissant bread and butter pudding. Indulge in this fruity winter warmer when a sweet tooth strikes.