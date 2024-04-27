This fig-filled dessert will delight with an array of sweet and savoury flavours.

This fig tart is one to enjoy before the end of the fruit’s brief season. Right now, figs are succulent and at their best. The pairing with goat’s cheese is one of those matches made in heaven. Learn how to select and store figs with our handy guide.

FIG AND THYME TATIN WITH VINCOTTO RECIPE Serves 4-6

20g butter 20g butter 2 Tbsp runny honey 2 Tbsp runny honey Few thyme sprigs Few thyme sprigs 6 ripe figs, halved 6 ripe figs, halved 250g flaky pastry 250g flaky pastry 50g goat’s cheese 50g goat’s cheese 2 tsp vincotto 2 tsp vincotto

Preheat the oven to 210C. Add the butter and honey to a 22cm heavy-based frying pan. Heat until bubbling, then remove. Dot around the thyme sprigs. Place the figs in a circle, cut-side down, fitting in tightly. Roll the pastry until 5mm thick, and cut it to fit the frying pan with a 1-2cm overhang. Tuck it in around the edges. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove and let it sit for 10 minutes before flipping it onto a large plate. Sprinkle on the goat’s cheese and drizzle with the vincotto.

