Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry or caramelised under a blanket of crispy pastry in a tarte tatin.
FEIJOA TARTE TATIN RECIPE
250g puff pastry 75g butter 1/3 cup caster sugar 4 large feijoas, peeled and halved lengthwise Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to serve
- Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface, to a 24cm disc. The size of the pastry disc needs to be slightly bigger than the pan being used, in this instance a 20cm ovenproof tarte tatin dish or cast iron frying pan. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Melt the butter and sugar in the pan then top with the feijoas, cut side down. Cook for 15 minutes.
- Remove the pan and cover the fruit with the pastry, tucking in down around the edges. Prick the pastry, then transfer to the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes or until golden and crisp.
- Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edges, placing a serving plate over the pan and inverting. Serve warm with icecream or softly whipped cream.