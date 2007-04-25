Food & Drink

Recipe: Feijoa & Cardamom Cobbler

Save
Share
By Amanda Laird
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
FEIJOA AND CARDAMOM COBBLER

Serves 4

16-20 feijoas prepared as steps 1 and 2 in recipe below

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cardamom

¼ cup white sugar

100g softened butter

Milk
  1. Preheat oven to 180C. Spoon the feijoas and syrup into the bottom of four pudding bowls.
  2. Into a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom. Stir in sugar then rub in the butter using your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Slowly add a little milk and gently stir to make a soft dough.
  3. Spoon dollops over the fruit but not covering so the fruit is visible in places. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve while hot with lashings of custard.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5