FEIJOA AND CARDAMOM COBBLER
Serves 4
16-20 feijoas prepared as steps 1 and 2 in recipe below 1 cup plain flour 1 tsp baking powder ½ tsp salt 1 tsp ground cardamom ¼ cup white sugar 100g softened butter Milk
- Preheat oven to 180C. Spoon the feijoas and syrup into the bottom of four pudding bowls.
- Into a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom. Stir in sugar then rub in the butter using your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Slowly add a little milk and gently stir to make a soft dough.
- Spoon dollops over the fruit but not covering so the fruit is visible in places. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve while hot with lashings of custard.