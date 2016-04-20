Walnut Shortbread Recipe with Feijoa and Ricotta Filling

One of our favourite desserts at the moment is walnuts baked into a basic shortbread recipe, cooked in two discs, cooled and filled with feijoas and ricotta. It’s not too sweet, and quite impressive.
WALNUT SHORTBREAD WITH FEIJOA AND RICOTTA FILLING Serves 8-10
Shortbread 160g butter, softened ½ cup sugar 1 cup cornflour 1 cup plain flour ¾ cup finely chopped walnuts
Filling 400g ricotta ½ cup caster sugar 2 tsp finely grated lemon zest ½ cup whipped cream 2 cups stewed feijoas Icing sugar to dust
- Preheat an oven to 150C.
- To make the shortbread, beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir in the flours and walnuts, mixing to form a soft dough. Divide the dough in half. Roll each piece on a lightly floured piece of baking paper to make two 20cm discs. Place in the fridge for 15 minutes.
- Cut one of the disks into 8 or 10 wedges for the top. Bake the discs for 25 minutes until cooked but not browned. Cool.
- Beat the ricotta, sugar and zest together. Fold through the whipped cream and feijoas.
- To assemble, place one disc of shortbread on the base of a 20cm spring-form tin. Spoon on the filling and place the cut disc on top. Cover and place in the fridge for a few hours or overnight before serving.
- Place on to a decorative plate and dust with icing sugar.