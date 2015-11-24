Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

Chocolate shortbread is one of my favourite. Serve these sandwiched together with your favourite icecream — vanilla, strawberry ripple or hokey pokey.
ICECREAM SANDWICH RECIPE WITH CHOCOLATE SHORTBREAD
Makes 10-12 sandwiches
220g butter, slightly softened 1 cup icing sugar ½ tsp vanilla essence 1½ cup cornflour ¾ cup flour ¼ cup cocoa ½ litre icecream
- Preheat oven to 150C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Sift in the cornflour, flour and cocoa mixing until it forms a soft dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 20 minutes.
- Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench to a ½ cm thickness. Cut into rounds using a 6cm cutter and place on to the baking paper. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until cooked. Remove and cool.
- Before serving sandwich two biscuits together with your favourite icecream. Return to the freezer for 20 minutes to chill, then serve.