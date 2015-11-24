Food & Drink

Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

By Angela Casley
Chocolate shortbread is one of my favourite. Serve these sandwiched together with your favourite icecream — vanilla, strawberry ripple or hokey pokey.

Makes 10-12 sandwiches

220g butter, slightly softened

1 cup icing sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

1½ cup cornflour

¾ cup flour

¼ cup cocoa

½ litre icecream
  1. Preheat oven to 150C. Line two baking trays with paper.
  2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Sift in the cornflour, flour and cocoa mixing until it forms a soft dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 20 minutes.
  3. Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench to a ½ cm thickness. Cut into rounds using a 6cm cutter and place on to the baking paper. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until cooked. Remove and cool.
  4. Before serving sandwich two biscuits together with your favourite icecream. Return to the freezer for 20 minutes to chill, then serve.

