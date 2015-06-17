Chocolate Marshmallow Slice Recipe

CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW SLICE Makes 16 pieces
Base 125g butter ½ cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1¼ cup self-raising flour
Marshmallow 2 tsp gelatine ½ cup boiling water 1 cup sugar ½ tsp strawberry flavouring 2 drops red food colouring
Topping 120g melted chocolate, slightly cooled
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a 20cm x 30cm tin with baking paper.
- Beat butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour. Press mixture evenly into base of tin evenly. Bake for 20 minutes until cooked. Cool.
- Sprinkle gelatine over boiling water and stir to dissolve. Beat sugar, flavour, colour and gelatine on high with an electric beater for a few minutes or until the mixture is light, fluffy and nearly cooled. Spread over base. Set in fridge.
- When marshmallow is completely set, spread over the chocolate and return to fridge. Cut into pieces when cold.