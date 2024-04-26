Food & Drink

16 Cookie Recipes You Can Count On

By Madeleine Crutchley
These decadent cookies are for both chocolate and peanut lovers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Make a batch of classic chocolate-chip cookies, peanut butter biscuits, ginger florentines and more.

Seeking a moment of simple joy? Turn to this collection of sweet, bite-sized cookies.

Of course, we have the classic bakes, like chocolate-chip cookies, shortbread and madeleines, which deliver familiar flavours. However, this recipe collection

Whatever your pick, these snacks are best served up with a beverage for dunking. Earl Grey tea or coffee both provide balance for the cookies that are sweet and syrupy, while hot chocolate or herbal teas amp up the decadence for milder shortbreads and sugar cookies.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

These sweet and dense cookies are best served with something to dunk in — think tea, coffee or a glass of cold milk.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Coconut oil and sugar create a distinctly nutty note for these cookies, which bake to a shattering texture.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These not-too-sweet oat cookies are perfect for serving on your cheeseboard, bringing a contrasting flavour to your cheese, fruit and dips.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Cornflakes are an under-rated cooking ingredient. They can supply lightness and crunch, which is especially well suited to these ginger cookies.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A spread of dark chocolate will allow you to sandwich together these crispy cookies. They’re also packed with macadamia nuts, ginger and cranberries.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These cute cookies gain a warming flavour from a little cinnamon and orange zest. Finish with a sprinkle of icing sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Whole peanuts add a contrasting savoury flavour to these sweet chocolate cookies. Though you should let them cool if you’re looking to store them for a few days, they’re also delicious served warm with icecream.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A scattering of charred petals elevates this simple shortbread. These cookies are best served with herbal tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

The texture of these cookies is unlike any other. The integration of well-beaten eggs introduces tiny bubbles for a toothsome crunch.

Photo / Tam West
Photo / Tam West

Sticky marshmallows, cocoa and chopped almonds — how can you go past these childlike treats?

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Oats are a lovely addition to biscuits. They add crumbly texture and wholesome flavours (which complement the dark chocolate of this chunky cookie).

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Make these cartoonish cookies for someone you care about. The shortbread-like batter can be baked into playful shapes before it’s chocolate-dipped and covered in pistachios (try dark chocolate for some contrast too).

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

These textural treats embrace fruity flavours with raisins, orange zest and plenty of ground ginger.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Silky chocolate encompasses these crumbly peanut butter cookies. A liberal sprinkling of sea salt creates complexity in the final flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

The batter for these crunchy cookies is simple but delicious, with plenty of caramelised brown sugar and hints of fresh vanilla.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a dish to break out at a celebration. Dense and snappy shortbread is the ideal vehicle for icecream — this recipe mixes chocolate and strawberry ripple.

