These maple-scented oatcakes are perfect for topping with all manner of things, such as a thick slice of soft, creamy cheese and sweet dollop of relish. Crisp and buttery, you’ll find these tender-crumbed biscuits are as delicious sweet as they are savoury.
MAPLE-SCENTED OATCAKES
Makes 30
1 cup wholemeal spelt flour, plus more for dusting 1 cup rolled oats ¼ tsp baking soda 1 tsp sea salt 120g chilled unsalted butter, cubed 2 Tbsp pure maple syrup or honey 1 free range egg
- To make the dough, combine the flour, rolled oats, baking soda, salt and butter in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Add the maple syrup and egg, then continue to pulse until the dough comes together into a ball.
- Place the dough in the fridge to rest for 10-15 minutes.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C.
- Roll the dough out on a well-floured surface to about 5mm thick. Using a round cookie cutter (or the rim of a glass or jar), cut out as many circles as you can.
- Transfer the oatcakes to two large baking trays lined with baking paper, leaving 2 cm between each. You might like to use a spatula to make this easier.
- Bake for 8 minutes, or until lightly golden.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking trays. They can be stored in an airtight container for a week or so.