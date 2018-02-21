Food & Drink

Maple-Scented Oatcakes

By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
Top these tender-crumbed biscuits with creamy cheese and a sweet dollop of relish. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These maple-scented oatcakes are perfect for topping with all manner of things, such as a thick slice of soft, creamy cheese and sweet dollop of relish. Crisp and buttery, you’ll find these tender-crumbed biscuits are as delicious sweet as they are savoury.

MAPLE-SCENTED OATCAKES

Makes 30

1 cup wholemeal spelt flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup rolled oats

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp sea salt

120g chilled unsalted butter, cubed

2 Tbsp pure maple syrup or honey

1 free range egg
  1. To make the dough, combine the flour, rolled oats, baking soda, salt and butter in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
  2. Add the maple syrup and egg, then continue to pulse until the dough comes together into a ball.
  3. Place the dough in the fridge to rest for 10-15 minutes.
  4. Pre-heat the oven to 180C.
  5. Roll the dough out on a well-floured surface to about 5mm thick. Using a round cookie cutter (or the rim of a glass or jar), cut out as many circles as you can.
  6. Transfer the oatcakes to two large baking trays lined with baking paper, leaving 2 cm between each. You might like to use a spatula to make this easier.
  7. Bake for 8 minutes, or until lightly golden.
  8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking trays. They can be stored in an airtight container for a week or so.

