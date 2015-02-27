PEANUT COOKIES
Makes 25
125g softened butter 1 cup brown sugar 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla 1 ¾ cups flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 ½ cups blanched peanuts
- Heat an oven to 160C.
- Place the butter and sugar in a mixer bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat again.
- Sift in the flour and baking powder and combine. Lastly, mix through the peanuts.
- Place tablespoons of mixture on a greased baking tray. Press gently with a fork. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove and cool on a rack.