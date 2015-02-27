Food & Drink

Recipe: Peanut Cookies

By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
PEANUT COOKIES

Makes 25

125g softened butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 ¾ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 ½ cups blanched peanuts
  1. Heat an oven to 160C.
  2. Place the butter and sugar in a mixer bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat again.
  3. Sift in the flour and baking powder and combine. Lastly, mix through the peanuts.
  4. Place tablespoons of mixture on a greased baking tray. Press gently with a fork. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove and cool on a rack.

