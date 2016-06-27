Fudgy Rocky Road Cookies Recipe

All my friends love the chewy, fudgy texture of these cookies. The cookie dough is unusual as it is made from a meringue base and has no plain flour added to it, which is what creates the fudge texture. The mini marshmallows, which are baked on top of the cookie dough, toast beautifully in the oven, giving a similar flavour to marshmallows roasted on a bonfire. To complete the rocky-road theme, chopped almonds are folded through the cookies, providing a lovely crunch to contrast with the chewy texture.