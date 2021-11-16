Fill a jar of these and have them on hand to serve with a coffee or afternoon tea. They will store for up to a month, so are perfect for unexpected visitors or to take away on holiday.
DUTCH SUGAR COOKIES RECIPE Makes 25
1 ½ cups self-raising flour ½ cup demerara sugar 100g butter, cut into cubes 2 Tbsp milk ½ tsp baking soda 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 egg white, lightly whisked to glaze
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line 1 baking tray with paper.
- Place the flour, sugar, butter, milk, soda and zest into a kitchen processor. Blitz to form the dough.
- Roll into teaspoon-sized balls and place on a baking tray. Press in the middle with your finger to make an indent. Brush with egg white. Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden. Cool on a rack. Store in an airtight container.