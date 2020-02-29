A simple old-school biscuit with a favourite of mine, cornflakes. I initially made them with raisins thinking they’d be great for school lunches, but the adult consensus was chocolate would be preferred! So I have added chocolate as an alternative. White, dark or a mix would jazz them up a little for the discerning among you.
CORNFLAKE & GINGER COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 16-20
100g butter, at room temperature ½ cup sugar ½ tsp ground ginger 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, finely grated 1 cup flour 1 tsp baking powder ½ cup raisins or chocolate bits 2 cups cornflakes
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line two oven trays with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir through the gingers, flour, baking powder, raisins (or chocolate) and cornflakes, mixing to combine.
- Roll into golf-sized balls and place on to the baking trays. Place into the oven for 15-18 minutes until golden. Leave on the tray for a few minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.