Oatmeal Raisin & Spice Cookies

OATMEAL RAISIN AND SPICE COOKIES
Makes approx 24 large biscuits
150g butter, softened ½ cup white sugar 3/4 cup brown sugar 1 tsp finely grated orange zest 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 egg 2 Tbsp water 2/3 cup plain flour 1 tsp ground cinnamon ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tsp salt ½ tsp baking soda 3 cups rolled oats 1 cup raisins
- Preheat oven to 180C. Grease or line two baking trays.
- Cream the butter and both sugars together with the orange zest and vanilla until pale.
- Add the egg and beat well. Beat in the water.
- Sift the flour, cinnamon, ginger, salt and baking soda. Mix into the egg mixture. Add the oats and raisins then form into cookies with wet hands and place on trays, leaving room between for spreading. Bake for approximately 15-20 minutes or until they are golden.
- These biscuits should be a little soft in the centre so they remain chewy once cold. Let cool slightly on the trays before transferring to a cooling rack.