Let’s talk about these raw peanut butter cookies, particularly how easy they are to make! You’ll only need one bowl, a wooden spoon and five minutes or so to whip them up. Plus there’s absolutely no baking involved, just some chilling time in the freezer. The result is a rich, wholesome cookie that’s completely delicious and addictive.
CHOCOLATE-DIPPED RAW PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES RECIPE Makes 10-12
1 cup oat or almond meal flour ¾ cup peanut or almond butter 3 Tbsp pure maple syrup or honey 3 Tbsp melted coconut oil ½ tsp fine sea salt
To decorate 150g good quality dark chocolate Sea salt for sprinkling
- Combine all cookie ingredients in a medium bowl, and mix until a dough starts to form.
- Using your hands, roll into golf-sized balls, and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper about 2-3 cm apart. Flatten each cookie in half using a fork, and then place in the freezer to set, about ten minutes or so.
- Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, and then dip each cookie halfway into the chocolate to coat, and place onto the baking paper-lined tray. You can also drizzle the chocolate over top if you prefer. Sprinkle liberally with sea salt to finish.
- Allow the chocolate to harden, and then store in the fridge in an airtight container.