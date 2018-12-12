Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

This recipe is for all you chocolate lovers out there. This no-bake chocolate cake is outrageously rich and delicious; despite being made out of entirely wholesome ingredients. A small slice really goes the distance, thanks to its decadent truffle-like texture and deep chocolate flavour. I topped it with lightly toasted coconut flakes and fresh strawberries, but you can easily adapt to whatever fruit is in season.
- Line a cake tin with baking paper.
- Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared cake tin.
- To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.
- Tip the mixture into the cake tin and smooth out evenly, then top with the coconut flakes.
- Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.
- Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into wedges, and top with fresh fruit.