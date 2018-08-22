Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Chocolate Ganache

These raw chocolate brownies are not for the faint of heart, they’re decadent, dark and intense, and so delicious that one small piece will satisfy you perfectly. It’s the salted dark chocolate ganache on top that makes them almost impossibly decadent. Slice into bite-size squares and share them with those you love. This recipe is also gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free.
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- Add all brownie ingredients to a food processor and pulse until the mixture comes together. It will be a little sticky.
- Tip the mixture into the loaf tin and press in evenly.
- Add all ganache ingredients to a food processor or blender and process until silky smooth.
- Pour the ganache on top of the brownie mixture and smooth out evenly.
- Place in the freezer to set for at least 2 hours.
- Remove from the freezer and slice into bite-size squares. Store in the fridge or freezer in an airtight container.