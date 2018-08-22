Food & Drink

Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Chocolate Ganache

Save
Share
By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
This rich recipe is also vegan-friendly. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These raw chocolate brownies are not for the faint of heart, they’re decadent, dark and intense, and so delicious that one small piece will satisfy you perfectly. It’s the salted dark chocolate ganache on top that makes them almost impossibly decadent. Slice into bite-size squares and share them with those you love. This recipe is also gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free.

RAW ESPRESSO BROWNIES WITH SALTED CHOCOLATE GANACHE RECIPE

Makes approx. 16 pieces

1 cup medjool dates, pitted

1 cup buckwheat groats or nuts of your choice

¼ cup melted coconut oil

½ cup good quality cocoa

2 Tbsp instant or very finely ground coffee

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp sea salt
Ganache

½ cup melted coconut oil

½ cup good quality cocoa

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup coconut cream

¼ tsp sea salt
  1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Add all brownie ingredients to a food processor and pulse until the mixture comes together. It will be a little sticky.
  3. Tip the mixture into the loaf tin and press in evenly.
  4. Add all ganache ingredients to a food processor or blender and process until silky smooth.
  5. Pour the ganache on top of the brownie mixture and smooth out evenly.
  6. Place in the freezer to set for at least 2 hours.
  7. Remove from the freezer and slice into bite-size squares. Store in the fridge or freezer in an airtight container.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5