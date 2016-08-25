One doesn’t need an excuse to make a squidgy chocolate brownie. It is good at any time of day. Cut into the size that suits you — perhaps smaller pieces to follow an evening meal or larger chunks for keeping your energy up at work. Try heating a piece for 20 seconds in the microwave and serving with vanilla bean ice cream, or slicing in half horizontally and filling with ice cream.
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Into a microwave-proof bowl place butter and chocolate. Heat on high for 1 minute, stir, and heat again for another minute. Remove and stir until smooth. Cool for 10 minutes.
- Beat until pale eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add chocolate and mix until well combined. Add flour and cocoa, then fold in white chocolate pieces, reserving ¼ cup. Pour into tin and sprinkle with remaining chocolate.
- Place into oven for 35 minutes until just cooked. Remove and cool before cutting.