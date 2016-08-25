Food & Drink

Beef & Mushroom Broth Recipe

By Angela Casley
If the evening is cool, this beef and mushroom broth recipe is a winner. While you get the broth steaming hot, cook the steak. One pot, one bowl each to serve, super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat and cook fast and hot to create tender pink slices. Top with fresh bean sprouts.

BEEF AND MUSHROOM BROTH RECIPE

Serves 4
1 litre beef stock

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp oyster sauce

3 slices fresh ginger

1 tsp fish sauce

250g mushrooms, whole or halved

¼ red pepper, sliced

1 bunch bok choy, cut into quarters

4 stalks broccolini, cut in half lengthways

400g beef steak

Salt and pepper to season

1 cup bean sprouts
  1. Into a large pot place stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms and pepper, cooking to soften for a few minutes.
  2. Just before serving, add bok choy and broccolini.
  3. Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Season steak and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove and rest for a few minutes, then slice thinly and place on top of the broth. Garnish with bean sprouts.

