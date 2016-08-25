Beef & Mushroom Broth Recipe

If the evening is cool, this beef and mushroom broth recipe is a winner. While you get the broth steaming hot, cook the steak. One pot, one bowl each to serve, super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat and cook fast and hot to create tender pink slices. Top with fresh bean sprouts.
BEEF AND MUSHROOM BROTH RECIPE Serves 4
1 litre beef stock 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce 2 Tbsp oyster sauce 3 slices fresh ginger 1 tsp fish sauce 250g mushrooms, whole or halved ¼ red pepper, sliced 1 bunch bok choy, cut into quarters 4 stalks broccolini, cut in half lengthways 400g beef steak Salt and pepper to season 1 cup bean sprouts
- Into a large pot place stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms and pepper, cooking to soften for a few minutes.
- Just before serving, add bok choy and broccolini.
- Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Season steak and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove and rest for a few minutes, then slice thinly and place on top of the broth. Garnish with bean sprouts.