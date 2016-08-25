Falafel Tortilla Recipe

It is easy to pre-cook these falafels and mini tortillas, and have the salsa and dressing made and ready to serve. A quick zap in the microwave for the tortillas (or a few minutes in the oven wrapped in foil) and they are ready to top with the warmed falafel and dressings. This falafel mix also makes a fabulous burger patty — add to a ciabatta roll or pita pocket with dressing, lettuce and salsa.