Falafel Tortilla Recipe

It is easy to pre-cook these falafels and mini tortillas, and have the salsa and dressing made and ready to serve. A quick zap in the microwave for the tortillas (or a few minutes in the oven wrapped in foil) and they are ready to top with the warmed falafel and dressings. This falafel mix also makes a fabulous burger patty — add to a ciabatta roll or pita pocket with dressing, lettuce and salsa.
Makes 20
- Into a food processor place the chickpeas, garlic, lemon, parsley, coriander, cumin, salt and flour. Blend until it sticks together. Roll into golf ball-sized balls then press down slightly. Place in the fridge until ready to cook.
- Dust falafels lightly with flour and shallow fry on medium heat until crisp on both sides.
- Combine chopped peppers, spring onion and coriander in a bowl. Season and set aside.
- Shake dressing ingredients together in a jar.
- To make tortillas, place flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Combine water and oil and pour into the middle of the flour. Combine with a spoon and then tip on to the bench and knead together until smooth. Cut dough into 20 even-sized balls. Roll on a lightly floured board until thin and approximately 10cm in diameter.
- Heat a lightly oiled pan to a high heat. Cook each tortilla for 2 minutes each side until lightly browned. Stack to keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- Serve with falafels, dressing and salsa, along with coriander and lime wedges.