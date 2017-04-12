This caramel chocolate brownie is a favourite of mine. Traditionally, before condensed milk arrived in tins already caramelised, we would boil the whole tin in a large pot for an hour to caramelise the sticky deliciousness. Here, I cheated and bought a tin for convenience - making life simpler for baking at Easter.
CARAMEL BROWNIE RECIPE
Makes 24 slices
¾ cup cocoa
2 tsp vanilla
2 cup brown sugar
3 eggs
1 ½ cups plain flour
100g chocolate, chopped roughly
375g tin caramel condensed milk
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the cocoa, vanilla and brown sugar and stir until well combined. Remove from the heat.
- Add the eggs one at a time, the flour and then the chocolate.
- Spoon half the mixture into the tin. Stir the caramel well in a small bowl before adding in spoonfuls to the base. Use a fork to drag the caramel over the chocolate mixture. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture on top. It is fine if it’s not perfect. Place into the oven for 25 minutes. A little soft in the middle is okay.
- Remove and cool before slicing.
