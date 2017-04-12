Food & Drink

Caramel Brownie Recipe

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

This caramel chocolate brownie is a favourite of mine. Traditionally, before condensed milk arrived in tins already caramelised, we would boil the whole tin in a large pot for an hour to caramelise the sticky deliciousness. Here, I cheated and bought a tin for convenience - making life simpler for baking at Easter.

CARAMEL BROWNIE RECIPE

Makes 24 slices

300g butter
¾ cup cocoa
2 tsp vanilla
2 cup brown sugar
3 eggs
1 ½ cups plain flour
100g chocolate, chopped roughly
375g tin caramel condensed milk
  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the cocoa, vanilla and brown sugar and stir until well combined. Remove from the heat.
  3. Add the eggs one at a time, the flour and then the chocolate.
  4. Spoon half the mixture into the tin. Stir the caramel well in a small bowl before adding in spoonfuls to the base. Use a fork to drag the caramel over the chocolate mixture. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture on top. It is fine if it’s not perfect. Place into the oven for 25 minutes. A little soft in the middle is okay.
  5. Remove and cool before slicing.

