Sweet seasonal fruit, crunchy hazelnuts and runny honey — it’s a total tart, and it’s delicious.

The crisp, hot pastry in this recipe makes this dish delicious at any time. Serve for lunch with a small side salad, or eat alone for a satisfying snack. At a dinner party, you might cut the tart into smaller squares and serve with bubbles.

PEAR, BLUE CHEESE AND HAZELNUT TART RECIPE Serves 6

300g puff pastry or 2 sheets 300g puff pastry or 2 sheets 3 pears, thinly sliced 3 pears, thinly sliced 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp lemon juice 100g blue cheese 100g blue cheese ½ cup raw hazelnuts ½ cup raw hazelnuts 2 cups rocket 2 cups rocket 1 Tbsp lemon juice combined with 2 tsp runny honey 1 Tbsp lemon juice combined with 2 tsp runny honey

Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking sheet with paper. Roll the pastry to 3mm thick, or assemble your two sheets to form a 30cm x 25cm rectangle. Cut a 1cm border lightly, not right through the pastry. Cut any remaining pastry into strips and place around the edge. Core and slice the pears thinly. Place them all over the pastry, layering if need be. Brush with the lemon juice. Place into the oven for 15 minutes. Remove and sprinkle over the blue cheese and the nuts. Return to the oven until the pastry is crisp and browned. In a bowl combine the rocket, lemon juice and honey, tossing together. Cut the tart into pieces and top each piece with some rocket.

More terrific tarts

It’s hard to resist these picture-perfect dishes.

Spinach, lemon and ricotta tart. This tart is both nourishing and healthy with light, bright ingredients.

Colourful tomato tart. Showcase shades of crimson with this tasty tart.

Caramelised onion and sardine tart. Frozen puff pastry makes this delicious tart recipe a breeze.