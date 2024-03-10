These peach and honey tarts are golden, gorgeous and simple.

The peach colour in these is gorgeous. They have to be the quickest and tastiest tarts to make, using fresh peaches while they are at their best.

PEACH AND HONEY TARTS RECIPE Makes 8

400g puff pastry 400g puff pastry 3-4 ripe peaches, stones removed 3-4 ripe peaches, stones removed ½ cup runny honey ½ cup runny honey 150ml crème fraiche and mint leaves, to serve 150ml crème fraiche and mint leaves, to serve

Preheat the oven to 200C. Roll the pastry to ¼ cm thickness and cut it into eight pieces 4 x 8cm. Cut the peaches in half and slice. Onto a large oven tray, drizzle the honey in the rough shape of the pastry. Top with slices of peach. Place a piece of pastry onto the top of each. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Remove and sit for 5 minutes. 6. Using a fish slice, flip the tarts over and serve with some crème fraiche and mint leaves.

More dessert recipes

Cakes! Tarts! Pudding!

A luxurious, sticky pear and peach pudding. Serve this with custard or crème fraiche and, if there's any leftover, it's just as delicious reheated the next day.

