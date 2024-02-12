I like to use plums that are red inside for a richer-coloured dessert. There is no need to peel the plums; when cooked they will soften and add flavour.

PLUM AND GINGER BOMBE RECIPE Serves 8

8 plums, stones removed 8 plums, stones removed ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup sugar 2 Tbsp water 2 Tbsp water 2 tsp grated fresh ginger 2 tsp grated fresh ginger 150g meringues 150g meringues 200ml cream, lightly whipped 200ml cream, lightly whipped 2 plums for decorating, chopped or halved 2 plums for decorating, chopped or halved Mint leaves, to garnish Mint leaves, to garnish

Place the plums, sugar, water and gingerin a pot and slowly bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally until completely softened. Remove and blend until a smooth puree. Cool completely. Line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper. Roughly crush the meringues into a large bowl. Fold through the whipped cream gently, not over-stirring. Add half the plum puree, swirling it through. Spoon the mixture into the tin, cover and freeze for a few hours or overnight. When ready to serve, remove the bombe from the freezer 10 minutes before. Take the paper off and place it on a decorative plate. Serve with a drizzle of the remaining puree, fresh plums and a few mint leaves for colour.

More plum recipes

Make the most of this summer fruit.

A perfect plum pudding. You can use canned plums in this cast-iron cooked dessert.

Plum jelly. Try this deliciously flavoursome plum jelly.

Coconut and plum slice. This bright slice is sweet but a little tart thanks to the cooked plums.

Plum tarte tatin. This nostalgic plum tarte tatin recipe is straight from the pages of a family cookbook. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.