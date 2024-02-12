I like to use plums that are red inside for a richer-coloured dessert. There is no need to peel the plums; when cooked they will soften and add flavour.
- Place the plums, sugar, water and gingerin a pot and slowly bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally until completely softened. Remove and blend until a smooth puree. Cool completely.
- Line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper.
- Roughly crush the meringues into a large bowl. Fold through the whipped cream gently, not over-stirring.
- Add half the plum puree, swirling it through. Spoon the mixture into the tin, cover and freeze for a few hours or overnight.
- When ready to serve, remove the bombe from the freezer 10 minutes before. Take the paper off and place it on a decorative plate.
- Serve with a drizzle of the remaining puree, fresh plums and a few mint leaves for colour.
More plum recipes
Make the most of this summer fruit.
A perfect plum pudding. You can use canned plums in this cast-iron cooked dessert.
Plum jelly. Try this deliciously flavoursome plum jelly.
Coconut and plum slice. This bright slice is sweet but a little tart thanks to the cooked plums.
Plum tarte tatin. This nostalgic plum tarte tatin recipe is straight from the pages of a family cookbook.
Oven-roasted plum and strawberry jam. Serve it with cereal, on toast or folded through yoghurt.