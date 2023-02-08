Yoghurt makes for a great filling for a cake like this, it just needs the liquid squeezed out of it. This can all be made ahead of your romantic night. This recipe makes four cakes, so you can have a couple extra for the next day! Make one 20cm cake if you don’t have the rings.
YOGHURT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE WITH FRUIT SALSA RECIPE Makes 4
Base 150g shortbread biscuits 80g butter, melted 150g dark chocolate 500g Greek yoghurt 150g cream cheese 1 Tbsp caster sugar
Fruit salsa ½ cup chopped strawberries ½ cup chopped pineapple 1 nectarine, chopped 2 Tbsp passionfruit pulp 2 Tbsp chopped mint
- Lightly grease 4 x 8cm ring moulds and place them on to a flat tray.
- For the base, place the shortbread into a kitchen processor and pulse until fine. Add the melted butter and pulse to combine again. Even the mixture into the bases of your four rings. Spread and press with the back until compacted. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Put the chocolate into a bowl over simmering water. Stir until completely smooth. Remove and cool for 15 minutes.
- Place the yoghurt into a clean tea towel and gently squeeze out any liquid. Place into the bowl of a mixer. Add the cream cheese and add sugar, beating until smooth. Stir through the cooled chocolate. When smooth, spoon the mixture on top of the biscuit base. Cover and place in the fridge for at least four hours or overnight.
- For the salsa, combine the strawberries, pineapple, nectarine, passionfruit and mint.
- To serve, run a sharp knife around the moulds and place on to your dessert plates. Top with a generous amount of fruit salsa.