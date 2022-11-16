The Best Thing About This Chocolate Slice? It Doesn’t Require An Oven To Make It

If using dried dates (which are a lot cheaper), soak for 10 minutes in boiling water then drain before blending with the remaining base ingredients. This freezes well and is great for evening nibbles.

DATE-BASED CHOCOLATE SLICE RECIPE

Makes 12-16 pieces

Base

1 cup fresh dates

1 cup cashews

½ cup ground almonds

Filling

200g cream cheese

¼ cup icing sugar Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

200g mascarpone

1 Tbsp cocoa

1 Tbsp dried raspberry, crushed

1. Remove any stones from the dates and place into a kitchen processor. Add the cashews and almond, blending until it sticks together. Press the mixture into a 20cm x 20cm tin. Refrigerate while you make the top.

2. Beat the cream cheese and icing sugar until smooth. Stir through the mascarpone and cocoa until smooth. Spoon onto the base. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.