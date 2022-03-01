Say hello to my peanut butter granola slice, which the ladies from our surf retreat devoured hungrily after being in the water. It’s so good, and the recipe is incredibly straightforward you won’t believe how easy it is to whip up!

ELEANOR OZICH’S PEANUT BUTTER GRANOLA SLICE RECIPE

Makes about 16 slices

1/2 cup coconut oil 1 cup peanut butter 1/3 cup pure maple syrup A pinch of sea salt 3 cups granola or muesli

1. Warm the coconut oil in a small saucepan until just melted. Stir in the peanut butter, maple, and pinch of sea salt.

2. Next, add the granola. Stir until well coated, then tip into a slice tin lined with baking paper. Flatten out evenly, then pop in the freezer for at least 2 hours or until set.

3. Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.