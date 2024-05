For one night only, the utilitarian, concrete basement of London’s Tate Modern museum was transformed into a lush green jungle — and it was the hottest fashion ticket in town.

Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci hosted its star-studded cruise collection runway at the Thames-side modern art museum Monday, showing a series of delicate sheer outfits, relaxed denim and daywear, all adorned with the brand’s coveted leather bags and other accessories with the double-G logo.

Singers Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles were on the front row with supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, along with actors Demi Moore, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Also in attendance were Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who is chair and CEO of Kering, Gucci’s parent company.

A model walks the runway at the Gucci show in London.

It was a big-budget event and the first cruise collection by Sabato De Sarno, who was named Gucci’s creative director last year and debuted his womenswear designs in September.

Gucci normally stages its shows in Milan but, like other fashion powerhouses, it chooses locations around the world to show off its cruise, or resort, collections — the shows in between the main spring and autumn displays. Last year’s destination was the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.

New Zealand model Grace Cox walked for Gucci this week.

On Monday, models meandered down a runway that wound its way around hundreds of ferns, overhanging plants and mossy paths, the mass of green a contrast to the grey, industrial show space. De Sarno said that contrast extends to his latest designs, which paired luxurious evening looks and floral embroidery with casual jackets and slouchy denim.

And what of the footwear? Comfort comes first, with all outfits, even the most glamorous evening gowns, paired with Mary Jane shoes, ballet flats or platform loafers worn with little white socks.

"Rigor and extravagance, strength in delicacy, Englishness with an Italian accent," the show notes read.

De Sarno featured a few checked jackets in a nod to British style, though some other designs were a much more subtle tribute. Dresses and coats covered with squares made of a shimmering bead fringe were a reference to Scottish plaids.

A model walks the runway at Gucci's Cruise 2025 show in London. Photo / Supplied

Titled “We’ll always have London,” the show was partly a love letter to the British capital, which the brand says plays a key role in its founding story more than a century ago. Its founder, Guccio Gucci, travelled to London as a teenager and had a stint working as a bellhop in the Savoy, the luxury London hotel.

The brand says Guccio took inspiration from that experience when he opened his first store in Florence in 1921 to sell luggage. The rest, as they say, is history.

This article was originally published by The Associated Press.

