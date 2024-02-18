Cartier’s High Jewellery Exhibition In Sydney Marks The Historical Arrival Of More Than 300 Rare Jewels

The glittering harbour of Sydney played host to a historical collection of Cartier High Jewellery. Fashion director Dan Ahwa reports from the opening of the seminal exhibition that connects French savoir-faire with the beauty of Australia’s natural world.

Fashions change, but high jewellery is eternal.

Whether rendered in contemporary shapes of the day or harking back to the classical hallmarks of high jewellery design, the French Maison of Cartier is synonymous the world over for its dedicated approach to the craft of jewellery making for 177 years.

This week, the arrival of more than 300 high jewellery designs from Cartier’s universe helped cement Australia’s unique and deep connection to the rarefied world of haute jewels.

Cartier's High Jewellery Exhibition in Sydney. Photo / Jack Henry

In a combination of craft, beauty, design and the natural world, the exhibition — housed in a sprawling exhibition hall along a central Sydney pier — was a glamourous celebration of the largest collection of Cartier high jewellery ever to visit Australia. The exhibition marks a major year for Cartier in Australia, including its commitment to supporting First Nations artists as part of this year’s 24th Biennale of Sydney next month (9 March – 10 June).

In the exhibition, five complementary themes were highlighted: Cartier Tradition, sellable creations from the past century; Panthère, the Maison emblem in figurative and abstract interpretations; Incredible Diamond Creations; Flora and Fauna, high jewellery inspired by nature; and Centre Stones, pieces containing rubies, sapphires and emeralds.

Cartier's Australian connections were evident in several pieces, including the Ocelle necklace featuring two Australian opals weighing 16.59 and 6.19 carats respectively, and a 21.18-carat Zambian emerald pendant.

Within these unique themes, a celebration of Australia’s natural world provided a thoughtful backdrop for the jewels to shine.

Exploring each of the specially curated salons, one in particular favourite paid homage to Australia's famous red gorges in the Kimberly and Kakadu National Parks, complemented by artfully arranged eucalyptus branches floating from the ceilings above.

Elsewhere, encased in a glass cabinet was one of Cartier’s rarest jewels — the unique Ocelle necklace made from Australian opal, a reminder of the distinctive gem’s uniqueness to this part of the world.

One of several of Cartier's bejwelled fine jewellery Tank timepieces.

Other highlights include a bold medley of timepieces, Cartier’s beloved tank watches rendered in an array of gemstones and diamonds.

One of those featured an 18K rose gold case and bracelet set with brilliant-cut diamonds, amethysts, coral, chrysoprases, and a 18K rose gold bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds.

Another, the Cartier Libre watch, is unlike any watch I’ve seen before. Geometric in design, the distinctive rose gold reversible strap is set with 735 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 12.28 carats, with 56 pyramid-cut sapphires, 52 pyramid-cut corals, 52 pyramid-cut chyrsoprases, 84 black pyramid cut spinels.

Cartier's commitment to supporting the local arts industries for every region it visits was on display during the High Jewellery Exhibition, with this intricate work from sculptor, installation and fibre artist Tracey Deep. Photo / Dan Ahwa

Australian sculptor and fibre artist Tracey Deep’s intricate, spiraling works also helped enhance the local connection and shared storytelling. One, in particular, mimicking the circular shape of a guilloche — a decorative technique of an intricate and repetitive pattern mechanically engraved - found on the dials of Cartier timepieces.

The diversity of the pieces on display also showcased the richness of Cartier’s connection to various design movements. Art deco motifs (pieces from the iconic Tutti Frutti collection made their Australian debut) and the flamboyant flourishes derived from the Belle Époque at the turn of the 20th century for example all made a dazzling presence. The 70s made a statement — the Asteroid bracelet from 1975 made up of yellow and white gold platinum with emeralds can only be from that period.

Later that evening, guests were transported to a new venue at The Hermitage in Vaucluse, an 1840s heritage-listed home owned by the influential Hemmes family. The heritage home offered a welcome backdrop as guests took in panoramic views of Sydney Harbour glittering at night, while waiters served up bespoke cocktails by James Irvine of Merivale, fresh caviar, canapes and even granita (in the spirit of a summer soiree of course).

Inside the Cartier Oceania flagship at 388 George Street.

When in Sydney...

For further proof of Cartier’s unique connection to Australia, you only have to visit the remarkable two-story Oceania flagship on the corner of King and George Streets in Sydney. Here is proof — all 749 square metres of it — of the brand’s unique relationship to the Australian market, featuring a shining example of Cartier’s adept ability at customisation, with 80 per cent of the store’s materials locally sourced. In it, you’ll discover its array of jewels and timepieces of course, but customers can enjoy the unique Opal Bar and order Cartier-exclusive beverages, along with a woven artpiece from the Bula’ bula Arts collective.

Dan Ahwa was flown to Sydney as a guest of Cartier.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience, and is a co-author and co-curator of The New Zealand Fashion Museum’s Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

