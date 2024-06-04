Blue Makeup Is Back, Baby. Here are 6 Ways To Make It Look Modern

Bright, bold but totally wearable. Here’s how to wear blue makeup now.

Although the minimalist makeup aesthetic will always have its place, in 2024, there’s a makeup renaissance underway.

It began in 2023, when makeup adopted a fresh energy — as characterised by Barbiecore, with saccharine-sweet, candy-pink hues cropping up everywhere from the runway to the red carpet.

But now, there’s an equally expressive colour dressing up lids and lashes, one that epitomises makeup’s playful return post-Covid and conveys a renewed sense of optimism.

The shade of the season? Blue.

Blue makeup was one of the prevailing beauty trends we predicted at the start of this year, and given its frequency throughout award season, the uptick in lapis, cerulean and sapphire proves just how much this statement makeup hue has taken over.

On the runway, the likes of Versace, Pierre Cardin, Etro and Jil Sander went for something blue — with looks ranging from slick, graphic eyeliner through to frosty metallic eyeshadow.

According to Pinterest, searches for “blue eyeshadow aesthetic” are up by 65 per cent, while “aqua makeup look” rose by 100 per cent. Stats on TikTok echo this, with 266.3 million views on videos tagged #blueeyeshadow, and a further 131.5m for #bluemascara.

However, like most beauty trends, blue beauty is hardly new. A defining look of the 1990s and early 2000s, blue eye makeup dates back as far as the 1950s, when the original Barbie was seen sporting the shade in 1959.

Elizabeth Taylor wore bold blue eyeshadow for her role in Cleopatra in 1963, and the actor continued to wear the hue decades after the film was released. In the 1970s, Liza Minelli and Twiggy were known for their two-toned take on blue eyeshadow, while model Grace Jones and Princess Diana continued to pioneer the shade well into the 1980s.

But blue beauty’s popularity is most evident in one decade in particular — the 1990s. The supermodel set a la Kate Moss made a strong case for blue eyeshadow, as seen in the Gucci spring/summer 1996 show, and was later adopted by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Tyra Banks well into the mid-Noughties.

Today’s blue beauty looks are a decidedly updated take on the trend, with Gen Z translating past looks in a fresh, new way.

Ready to bust out that baby blue eyeshadow palette? Below, we share six chic ways to wear blue makeup in 2024.

Harris Tapper top $569. Ceremony by Mia Straka earrings $760. Photo / Babiche Martens

Era-defining denim

A time-honoured 1990s favourite, denim blue is back in a major way. It somehow possesses magical powers to suit a range of skin tones in varying opacities, in finishes ranging from high-saturation matte through to subtle satin.

To avoid blue eyeshadow appearing too bold, use a large fluffy brush to create a diffused look. If it’s a slightly edgy, slightly grungy look you’re after, try a smoked-out eyeshadow paired with a tight waterline. Try M.A.C Eyeshadow in the shade Triennial Wave, $41, or Mecca Max Single Shadow in the shade So Fly, $11.

Meadowlark earrings $419. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mermaidcore

Aquatic hues dominated on the runway, with makeup looks at Conner Ives and Pierre Cardin offering further proof that seafoam shades aren't going anywhere. Situated on the lighter end of the spectrum, aquatic blues are more forgiving, meaning you can apply them with less precision and still appear polished.

Hera Couture dress POA and shrug POA. Meadowlark earrings $349. Gloves stylist’s own. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jewel tones

Dare to go bold? Allow sapphire shades in high-shine metallic finishes to be the sparkling highlight of your makeup look. Consider formulas with hints of glitter for extra oomph. For maximum staying power, use a warm taupe hue to cover the entire eyelid first, before using your fingers to apply your jewel-toned eyeshadow of choice.

And if that feels too scary, you can always use sapphire as an accent colour by placing a little eyeshadow in the inner corner of each eye for a colour pop. Try Violette_FR Yeux Paint Twinkling in the shade Bleu de Minuit, $58, or Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner in the shade 30 Marine, $60.

Hera Couture detachable bow POA. Meadowlark earrings $499. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vibrant lashes

If you’re after an effortless way to dip your toe in blue hues, consider painting on colour mascara. It’s a simple way to add a pop of colour, not to mention an effortless medium to master.

Load up your mascara wand with product and apply mascara in light layers to achieve your desired opacity and lash length.

But remember this golden rule: if you’re wearing blue mascara and want to double-up with blue eyeshadow, opt for different hues or your lashes will get lost. Try Sisley Paris So Stretch Mascara in the shade No.3 Deep Blue, $108, or Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk, $54.

Brooke Tyson Ritual dress $3400. Ceremony by Mia Straka earrings $490. Photo / Babiche Martens

Frosted pastel

Few makeup looks capture the essence of an era quite like the wash of silvery blue eyeshadow did in the 1990s. While Beyonce and Paris Hilton were frequently spotted wearing the cool hue back then, today it’s Iris Law and Lily-Rose Depp who are making the trend their own.

Keep things soft and subtle by using a fluffy eyeshadow brush to lend a hint of colour to eyelids or use a densely bristled brush to pack on pigment. Double points if you slightly wet your eyeshadow for extra definition near the lash line. Try Dior Diorshow Mono Couleur Couture Eyeshadow in the shade Denim, $66, or Mecca Max Zoom Flex Fluid Liquid Shadow in the shade Cornflower Blue, $25.

Hera couture detachable bow POA. Meadowlark earrings $535 and $349. Photo / Babiche Martens

Electric eyeliner

While some makeup techniques are tricky to master, subbing a bold new eyeliner into your makeup rotation can completely transform any eye look in one sweeping movement.

Winged eyeliner tends to be the most popular of all statement eyeliner shapes, but consider experimenting with abstract shapes, colour blocking or updating your tightline with a swipe of a bold cobalt blue underneath your eyes for a dramatic look that’s easy to execute.

But you don’t have to venture too far outside of your comfort zone — a peep of ice blue in the inner corners of your eyes or a pastel-hued eyeliner along your waterline is an excellent way to highlight your features without stealing the show. Try Mecca Max Zoom Zip Liner Liquid Eyeliner in the shade Cobalt, $25, or Rimmel Scandaleyes Eye Definer in the shade Cobalt Blue, $18.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Beauty editor / Ashleigh Cometti. Stylist / Annabel Dickson. Model / Rainer Majsa from N Mgmt. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson for Aleph Beauty.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed as beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists, and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

