It’s been four years since wellness-savvy clientele were first welcomed into Hana, an urban sanctuary for those seeking respite from the daily grind.

A fresh concept at the time, Hana established a haven that couples a serene, earthy aesthetic with treatments designed to rejuvenate and restore body and mind.

In response to growing client demand and the success of its flagship Grey Lynn location, founder Sara Higgins has unveiled a second Hana in Parnell, which opens today (May 21).

Treatment rooms at Hana Parnell include showers in which to wash off post-sauna. Photo / Hamish Melville

For Sara, the excitement of opening a second wellness spa to appeal to her eager clientele is palpable.

“In today’s fast-paced world, people are seeking ways to unwind and recharge, and we are delighted to provide them with a space to do just that,” says Sara.

“Our new space will offer the same sought-after treatments as our flagship in Grey Lynn, alongside adding a personalised service to support our client’s specific health goals.”

Pathway to heaven? Hana Parnell highlights curved walls in plastered finishes. Photo / Hamish Melville

Inside Parnell’s historic Textile Centre, a warming palette of earthy hues, dim lighting and undulating curved walls sets the tone for the space — soothing, organic and ritualistic.

Created in collaboration with Auckland-based architecture and interior design firm Pennant and Triumph, Hana Parnell's walls are braced with railway sleepers, softly illuminated by the Soktas hand-blown glass pendants which sit alongside.

Architecture and interior firm Pennant and Triumph helped create the vision for Hana's second location. Photo / Hamish Melville

Contrasting textures and materials reference the many treatments on offer — sturdy concrete floors and polished travertine meet softly-textured rendered plaster walls — a marriage of hard and soft befitting the contrast therapy treatments that beckon inside.

But despite its calming interior flourishes, Sara’s journey to opening Hana’s second location wasn’t quite so serene.

The Auckland flood in January 2023 left Parnell residents and retailers devastated, with significant flood damage costing an estimated $2 billion. Sadly, Hana’s Parnell location wasn’t spared, which caused significant delays to its construction.

Hana Parnell echoes the soothing colour palette of its Grey Lynn flagship. Photo / Hamish Melville

With roots in nutritional and environmental medicine, alongside a background working as a qualified pharmacist, Sara brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to understanding the body, both medically and holistically.

“I love that we are expanding treatments to create bespoke wellness pathways to support our clientele,” she says. “From fertility to pregnancy, sports injuries, skin concerns, nutrition and immunity, everyone’s health needs are unique.”

Like LED light therapy but for the whole body, PBM is a restorative treatment to promote skin healing and aid recovery. Photo / Hamish Melville

Hana Parnell’s treatment menu runs the gamut from restorative skin treatments through to immunity-boosting therapies — most of which are also available at the Grey Lynn spa.

Red Light Therapy (also known as PBM therapy) is renowned for its ability to repair sun damage, reduce wrinkles, fade scars and heal blemishes.

Beyond skin level, it’s also revered for its cellular rejuvenation properties, and can be used to treat soft tissue injuries, joint conditions to boost physical performance in athletes.

Contrast therapy is the hot-cold treatment setting the beauty and wellness world alight.

It couples a hot sauna with a two-minute ice bath immersion to help boost the body’s detoxification process, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, help with post-workout recovery and boost the immune system by releasing heat shock and cold shock proteins.

Famed for its contrast therapy rooms, which see clients switch from a 70C sauna to a 6C ice bath repeatedly over the course of an hour. Photo / Hamish Melville

Massage treatments are also on offer, including Hana’s most recent collaboration with New Zealand premium pregnancy skincare brand Pure Mama.

The Pure Mama Pregnancy Massage is designed to support mothers either pre- or post-natal to alleviate muscle tension, boost circulation and reduce swelling on tired limbs.

Exclusive to Hana Parnell is the new post-treatment dry bar, armed with a series of hot tools to enable clients to style their hair before they come back down to earth.

Nourishing from top to toe, The Activist Experience is available exclusively from Hana Parnell. Photo / Hamish Melville

To celebrate the opening, Sara has designed The Activist Experience, $175, a full-body treatment to nurture the body and mind which is available exclusively at Hana Parnell and incorporates Activist Mānuka products at every step.

Sara has designed a bespoke full-body treatment which incorporates Activist Mānuka honey products. Photo / Hamish Melville

Beyond treatments, expect to see myriad products from local and international beauty and wellness brands lining the shelves in the front-of-house area, with treats for mind, body and soul available from the likes of Activist, Two Islands, Mother Made, Sans Ceuticals, Tronque, The Facialist, Raaie, Pure Mama, Cymbiotika and Loco Love.

Visit Hana Parnell, Textile Centre, 7 Kenwyn St, Parnell. Hana.nz

