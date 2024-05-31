Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is parting ways with her namesake makeup brand; Acne Studios collaborates with Frédéric Malle on a new fragrance; Aesop builds on its selection of luxurious hand care with the launch of Eleos; Tronque strikes a deal with US department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley exits Rose Inc

Model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has decided to step down from her role as CCO at Rose Inc, the clean beauty brand she founded with joint venture partner Amyris in 2021.

A now-deleted Instagram story revealed the reasons behind her decision, citing new ownership amid Amyris’ declared bankruptcy in August 2023 as a deciding factor.

“I founded Rose Inc with a vision to foster a beauty community and create exceptional products in line with my values and beliefs. However, due to significant changes within the business, I’ve made the considered decision to step down from the brand,” she wrote.

What followed was the company’s asset being sold “to the highest bidder at auction”, Rosie revealed to her 19.9 million Instagram followers. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“The brand is now under new ownership, and moving forward I am no longer involved or affiliated with its operations, products, or promotional activities,” she stated. “Authenticity and integrity are paramount to me in any business endeavour on which I embark and therefore, it is time for me to close this chapter and pursue new adventures.”

Such endeavours include partnering with The Equity Studio, an investment firm backing beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands, which was launched by entrepreneur and investor Anna Sweeting.

Without Rosie at the helm, Rose Inc lives on, with its clean makeup and skincare continuing to be sold in Aotearoa both in-store at Mecca department stores and online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Tronque’s New York takeover

When I first met Tanne Snowden back in 2021 to discuss the launch of her new bodycare brand, she mentioned her ultimate goal was to one day break into the US market.

Well, as of this week, Tanne has realised this dream — following the announcement that her line of luxurious body products is stocked at high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman in mid-town Manhattan from next month.

At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 58th Street, Bergdorf Goodman remains one of New York’s most recognisable department stores across the globe, famed for its unparalleled shopping experience and suite of luxury brands stocked across eight floors.

It’s the first time a New Zealand beauty brand has been picked up both in-store and online by the retailer, and creates new distribution opportunities for the brand elsewhere across the US.

To celebrate, Tanne will be jet-setting her way to New York on June 15 to host a Tronque launch event on Bergdorf Goodman's Beauty Floor.

Acne Studios’ foray into fragrance

Celebrating the intersection of fashion, fragrance and art comes the latest creative collaboration between two unique visionaries.

Acne Studios founder and creative director Johnny Johansson and esteemed perfumer Frédéric Malle have always excelled in their respective fields, with their commitment to their craft something to be admired.

Now, the duo has joined forces to create a magnetic scent which captures the essence of Acne Studios in the form of Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle.

Developed with perfumer Suzy Le Helley, the scent is a juxtaposition of luminous florals and creamy woods. Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle highlights a blend of aldehydes, rose, peach, vanilla, sandalwood and white musk.

Its long scent trail is designed to linger, an olfactory reflection of the quality and craftmanship of the clothing line from which it borrows inspiration.

Acne Studios par Frederic Malle is priced from $479 for 50ml, or $683 for 100ml, with both sizes available from selected Mecca stores or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Aesop’s lush new hand balm

It’s hard to believe it’s been 34 years since Aesop blended the first batch of its Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm in a Melbourne hair salon, and now the skincare apothecary has revealed the newest scent to be added to its selection of premium hand care.

The new Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm, $49, strikes the balance between woody and spicy with notes of cedar atlas, patchouli and clove bud essential oils.

The scent is expertly blended with Aesop’s intensely hydrating hand balm formula, which combines a raft of skin-softening botanical butters and oils, making it a must-have to use on dry or dehydrated hands, or in cooler climates. Not to mention it helps to support a healthy skin barrier, meaning hands feel comfortable and smooth for longer.

And if all that weren’t enough, we’d buy it solely for the aesthetic of its wisteria purple tube. Chic!

Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm is available in a 75ml tube or 500ml recycled PET bottle from Aesop signature stores or online at Aesop.com/nz.

