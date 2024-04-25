Welcome to our First Impressions series, where the Viva team put their faces, tresses and bodies on the line to trial the newest beauty launches and find out whether they live up to the hype. Previously, we put haircare brand Ceremonia to the test.

We have it on good authority that only the best of the best get picked up by Mecca, so when news broke that a new skincare brand would be launching in-store and online in May, we were more than a little excited.

Fig.1, a skincare brand co-founded by a Harvard dermatologist, a former Nike exec, a cosmetic chemist and a venture capitalist, boasts credentials as impressive as the four women who founded it. It’s science-backed yet affordable, easy-to-use yet efficacious.

With a view to democratise skincare for everyone, every product is vegan and cruelty-free, not to mention housed in refillable packaging (read: glass bottles with airless pumps).

Curious? So were we. Hence we tasked two skincare aficionados, premium lifestyle and travel editor Stephanie Holmes and premium lifestyle journalist Julia Gessler, with trialling five of Fig.1′s products for three weeks and offering up their honest feedback.

Read on to find out which products they think are worth adding to cart when Fig.1 launches at Mecca in May.

Fig.1 Ceramide Moisturiser, $60

WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

A lightweight moisturiser said to deeply hydrate, condition and lock in moisture. It's purportedly suitable for all skin types and can be used under makeup and sunscreen.

FIRST IMPRESSION

Julia Gessler: A tall bottle for a tall order: moisturising without being heavy or making my makeup crawl. It comes out almost serum-like (surprising, but not in a bad way) and has a sort of non-smell, which is great.

HONEST THOUGHTS

JG: I loved this moisturiser, mostly because it didn’t feel like I was applying one despite the fact it did all the things it said it would. It glides on easily (a little goes a long way), sits beautifully under my makeup (no pilling), makes my skin feel hydrated and nourished all day (in mercurial autumn), and doesn’t err towards greasy territory even for someone who is more oily on the skin scale (though it was soothing, thanks to being chock-full of ceramides and hyaluronic acid).

RATING

JG: 4.5. A moisturiser that can basically do it all.

Fig.1 Gentle Cream Cleanser, $45

WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

A cream cleanser geared towards removing "dirt, excess sebum and other impurities without stripping the skin" by way of glycerin, squalane (a hydrating oil) and cold-pressed seed oils, all of which are said to be suitable for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, eczema, redness or dry skin.

FIRST IMPRESSION

JG: I first tried this after washing my face with an excellent oil cleaner from Emma Lewisham, partly because I like to think of myself as a double-cleanse girl but mostly because I treat cleansers with trepidation. Will they actually do what they say they do, or will I emerge somewhat clean but mostly like my face has been struck by a sudden downpour (read: mascara tears, displaced but steady concealer)? The fact this comes out of the bottle beautifully silken didn’t help to allay my concerns about its dissolving powers.

HONEST THOUGHTS

JG: An admission: I’m usually a foam cleanser person, purely because there is something incredibly satisfying about seeing makeup and other detritus disappear in a cloud of froth. It feels absolute. That said, I really liked this cream cleanser, and would happily keep using it. It felt creamy and light, whipped up into a barely-there emulsion, removed my stubborn mascara residue like magic (even without oil cleanser step one) and left my skin full of moisture. So often cleansers make my skin feel tight and squeaky, having stripped away what feels like all my natural oils, but not this one.

RATING

JG: 4.5. Gets the grime off but leaves everything else intact.

Fig.1 Glycolic Glow Treatment, $64

WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

An overnight exfoliant that’s gentle on skin, with 4 per cent glycolic acid, PHAs, squalane and cold-pressed seed oils to resurface, smooth and brighten, bidding goodbye to dullness, uneven skin tone and congestion up to three times a week.

FIRST IMPRESSION

JG: The see-through bottle is cute, a sort of vessel-in-a-vessel that gives the impression this product needs to hover in its own chamber for important chemical reasons (it doesn’t). It comes out as a velvety, milky emulsion (love) but there is a smell (don’t love). It’s a scent akin to what you’d imagine resurfacing a floor with — sharp — which is fundamentally what I’m doing but to my face. Thusly, I persevere. On first use my skin goes hot and pink, but it’s not burning or sore, just warm.

HONEST THOUGHTS

JG: As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin whose face congestion can be read a little bit like a heat map (my nose and chin are hot zones), I was eager to try the face acid that didn’t sound as scary as face acid naturally does. After the first use, my face was happy with the solution (no redness) and it left my skin soft come morning, but I found the results of this slougher hard to justify against its heavy-duty smell. A warning for sensitive noses, and possibly robust ones.

RATING

JG: 2, if only to defend my nostrils.

Fig.1 Micellar Oil Cleanser, $41

WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

A silky oil-to-milk cleanser that breaks down even the most stubborn makeup and mineral sunscreen. Ingredients include grapeseed oil and squalane to nourish the skin, and micelles to remove dirt.

FIRST IMPRESSION

Stephanie Holmes: I’ve been using an Elizabeth Ardern oil cleanser for a while now and really like the way it breaks down makeup easily. The Fig.1 Micellar cleanser does the same job but the instruction to use “a nickel-sized amount” was too frugal for me — I needed three pumps to give enough product to work away a full face of makeup. Also, I don’t really know how big a nickel is anyway.

HONEST THOUGHTS

SH: After three weeks, I’m enjoying using Fig.1 and my skin feels softer and more hydrated than usual, and the initial oiliness has reduced. I do have a couple of pimples on my cheeks though — not sure if they are caused by the product, or just hormonal changes (I suffer from occasional bouts of adult acne, so it’s not unusual).

RATING

SH: 3.5

Fig.1 Retinol Night Cream No.1, $79

WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

There are three levels of retinol night cream to choose from in Fig.1′s “level up” system — No.1 is the gentlest and best for people new to using retinol. As your skin gets used to it, progress to No.2 and 3. The cream is said to be non-irritating and hydrating, supports collagen production and cell turnover, improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles, brightens uneven skin tone and unclogs pores.

FIRST IMPRESSION

SH: The texture of the night cream is rich and lovely — it left my skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Perhaps a little too hydrated — my skin felt a little oily when I applied my makeup the next day. As with all Fig.1 products, there’s no fragrance, perfect for sensitive skin.

HONEST THOUGHTS

SH: I haven’t noticed much effect from the retinol, but as I had been regularly using retinol in my skincare before trying Fig.1, I should probably “level up” to Night Cream Level 2 or 3. I’m interested to see how easy the refill system is in NZ, too — reducing waste is important to me, so this aspect of Fig.1 would make me consider continuing to use the brand.

RATING

SH: 3.5

