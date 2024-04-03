A Day In The Life With Anna Lahey, Founder Of Collagen Empire Vida Glow

Beauty entrepreneur and mother Anna Lahey shares a day in her life of running collagen brand Vida Glow, from the beauty products she uses to the workouts she loves.

It all started with a trip to Japan in 2012.

Fascinated by the selection of collagen-infused waters and soups on offer, a then 23-year-old Anna Lahey sought to create her own ingestible collagen brand when she returned home to Australia.

The following journey saw her broaden her knowledge of the super supplement by researching everything from the different types of collagen to the best delivery systems and their visible (and invisible) benefits.

Two years later in 2014, the budding entrepreneur unveiled Vida Glow, which launched with its now-viral Natural Marine Collagen (the brand sells one unit every four seconds).

What started with collagen rapidly expanded to encompass all manner of powders, gels and capsules aimed at everything from restoring gut health and boosting collagen function to promoting hair growth and soothing acneic skin. Today, Anna maintains her brand balances beauty with wellness.

In the decade since its launch, Vida Glow (which is available locally from Sephora) continues to dominate the ingestible collagen category across the globe, but has a particularly loyal following in Asia.

Recently in New Zealand to celebrate Monday Haircare founder Jaimee Lupton’s baby shower, Anna caught up with Viva to share a typical day in her life, between running her collagen empire and raising her four children.

6.00am

With a 1-year-old, my wake-up time recently can be as early as 3am. No morning is ever the same, but I like to squeeze in a workout before the kids wake up if I can. I don’t have time for gyms, so I’m loving doing Amy Carmody’s programme from home.

7.00am

My beauty routine is simple yet effective. Melanie Grant introduced me to Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, $150, and I’m a devotee of Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $493.

For body, I love The Butter from Brillo Beauty, approx $82.

I wash my hair every day and have suffered from hair loss in the past, so the hair care I use is so important to me. I have something exciting in the works, so can’t say too much more.

I try to focus on a protein-rich breakfast, which is usually a quick smoothie as we get the kids ready for the day. I always add a sachet of our Natural Marine Collagen into the mix, my hair, skin, and nails love that I’m consistent with my collagen supplementation.

8.30am

Getting out the door for school drop-off can feel hectic but I love the conversations I have with the kids in the car. Watching their personalities come out as they grow up is such a joy. I’m so conscious that I won’t ever get this time back.

10.00am

We have an exciting new ingestible beauty product launching soon at Vida Glow. I’m having my week four check-in with our in-house research scientist to measure my skin progress using a range of technologies.

10.45am

There’s always something to approve with our creative team. Today it’s images from a shoot we hosted at my house last week. I love a mid-morning oat cappuccino and a snack.

11.30am

Meetings with our new product development team to talk about the year’s upcoming launches. Research is such an important part of our process and we’re meticulous in reviewing clinical studies as we formulate.

1.00pm

In our studio filming content with the team. Connecting to our community through our social channels is such a fun part of the job. I usually lunch on-the-go, my favourite is a hearty chicken salad from a café near our office; quinoa, goat’s cheese, plenty of greens, nuts, avocado — yum!

2.15pm

Next up is briefings with our communications team ahead of a media interview.

3.00pm

School pick-up calls for a Vida Glow Collagen Liquid Advance ($79) in the car. I can’t get enough of it. It’s a liquid sachet with 5g of Natural Marine Collagen and an added antioxidant complex to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and improve hydration and elasticity. It’s perfect for on-the-go.

4.15pm

The afternoons are always different. It’s ballet, cricket or rugby practice, swimming lessons and homework.

6.00pm

Dinner is early in our house — a little chaotic but I cherish this time we get to spend together as a family.

7.30pm

With four kids, the bedtime routine takes up most of our evenings. It hasn’t always been easy but for the most part, everyone is sleeping in their own beds. Although, I know from experience that on any day for any reason this may change.

8.15pm

Alongside my evening skincare routine, I take one of Vida Glow’s Hairology Supplements ($96) to help boost hair growth and reduce shedding. Alongside the collagen, it’s made my postpartum hair growth a little out of control.

Anna's precious pooches, George and Daphne.

8.30pm

Evenings are usually spent catching up on emails and social media while my husband has some type of sport on in the background. No matter what time of year, he can always find a cricket match to watch.

9.15pm

I like to switch off by reading before bed. I tend to lean toward the classics, I’ve read and reread Pride and Prejudice, any books on royal families are a guilty pleasure but I also gravitate towards autobiographies. I’ve just finished My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand, it was brilliant.

