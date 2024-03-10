Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick — it’s Viva Beauty Week. From a pigment-busting serum to Glossier’s new bronzer, here’s every new beauty launch our beauty editor has tried and loved this year.

It’s hard to believe we’re almost a quarter of the way through 2024, but if the beauty launch calendar is anything to go by, January 1 feels light years ago.

In just shy of three months, we’ve witnessed significant innovation in the skincare space, with new delivery systems promising to boost the efficacy of actives contained within, the unveiling of not one but three products said to lighten and lift pigmentation, and two new intensive moisturisers to keep skin nourished as the cooler months beckon.

Three fragrance houses unveiled the next chapter in the stories of their time-honoured classics, with YSL’s new take on Black Opium, Lancome’s fresh floral twist on Idole, and Byredo’s creative expression to celebrate a decade of Mojave Ghost.

For makeup, Glossier expanded its Cloud Paint empire with the unveiling of five new bronzing creams, Too Faced proved its playfulness once again with a series of jelly lip oil hybrids and Mecca Max expanded its brow lineup.

Two haircare products shined — in the form of Kerastase’s frizz-fighting heat protectant for curly strands, and a new hair mask that will be on sale next month.

Below, the best new products to hit shelves this year.

Skincare

Peptide powered

Clinique’s latest innovation is somewhat of a triple threat — said to strengthen, hydrate and protect skin thanks to its formula that cocktails this year’s most buzz-worthy skincare ingredients. The new Clinique Smart Clinical Repair SPF15 Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $149, sees four types of peptides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, provitamin D and vitamin E combine to help visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, plump and hydrate skin while defending against future free-radical damage. It’s suitable for all skin types, and the oil-free texture means it absorbs quickly into skin and sits comfortably under makeup. If you’re familiar with Clinique’s Moisture Surge Intense (the richer, cream-based version of the brand’s cult favourite gel-cream), you’ll obsess over this. Available from selected department stores including David Jones or online at Clinique.co.nz

The peel deal

If you’re sporting the tell-tale signs of too much sun exposure with the addition of a few new freckles, consider subbing the new Dermalogica PowerBright Dark Spot Peel, $160, into your skincare rotation. This at-home peel targets surface-level hyperpigmentation, dark spots and melasma with its exfoliating blend of 12 per cent AHA and PHA blend of mandelic, glycolic, phytic acids alongside gluconolactone. Unlike other peels which can stimulate an inflammatory response in skin or cause sensitivity, this professional-grade peel includes restorative algae extracts to soothe and restore the skin barrier, leaving it feeling smooth and nourished. Available from authorised Dermalogica skin centres or online at Dermalogica.co.nz

Retinol rewind

It’s the skincare brand that has pioneered capsule delivery technology to skincare since its inception, but now Elizabeth Arden has unveiled a first-of-its-kind skincare solution said to achieve results in as little as one week. The new Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum 60pc, $169, contains a precise dose of pure retinol plus HPR (or hydroxypinacolone retinoate) to firm skin, reduce dark spots and pore size, while improving skin clarity, tone and texture. Potent yet gentle, the formula is suited to first-time and experienced retinol users alike and can be used both day and night after a tolerance has been built up. Available from selected department stores or online at Elizabetharden.co.nz

Building on the success of its now cult-status Ultra Facial range comes Kiehl’s new on-the-go offering — the new Ultra Facial Barrier Balm, $91. Designed to be layered on top of the original Ultra Facial Cream, this hydration stick harnesses squalane and pro-ceramides to support a healthy skin barrier and lock moisture into skin when applied both over and under makeup. It can be used up to four times daily to ensure skin remains soft, supple and moisturised even when faced with harsh temperature changes, pollution or other environmental aggressors. Available from selected department stores including Mecca, or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Fragrance

Desert flower

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since Byredo founder and creative director Ben Gorham revealed Mojave Ghost. An intoxicating blend of woody and floral notes, Mojave Ghost highlights ambrette, magnolia, sandalwood and cedarwood to evoke the prehistoric landscape that is the Mojave Desert. To mark the occasion, Ben collaborated with model Amelia Gray and London-based creative Harley Weir in a multi-part campaign which pays homage to the many facets of the scent. Chapter 1, which was released earlier this month, sees Amelia embody the strength and power of the ghost flower as depicted through her body language and arid surroundings. “I believe that the diversity of perspectives shapes our world, and we strive to illustrate this truth through myriad viewpoints. By revisiting one of our iconic scents and narratives, we expand perspective by embracing alternative viewpoints,” Ben says. Mojave Ghost is available as a 50ml or 100ml eau de parfum and retails for $322 or $457 respectively. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Cherry bomb

There’s a handful of scents out there that highlight cherry as the top note, but few that follow in such an esteemed lineage as YSL’s Black Opium. Launching in time to celebrate Black Opium’s 10-year anniversary, the new Black Opium Over Red eau de parfum sees the black glass vessel reimagined in a hypnotising red hue. Inside, the scent highlights top notes of cherry and green mandarin, a heart of jasmine, orange blossom and black tea, and gourmand base notes of Madagascar vanilla, coffee and Indonesian patchouli leaf. Available as a 30ml for $152, 50ml for $232, or 90ml for $323, exclusively from Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz

Vanilla sweet

Women everywhere breathed a sigh of relief when Lancome revealed its ultra-skinny glass vessel in which the original Idole eau de parfum was housed, a bottle that slotted seamlessly into tote bags and mini clutches around the world. Now, the brand has a richer, bolder take on the original with Idole Now, created using quality natural ingredients augmented by science. With sustainability at its core, each ingredient tells the brand’s story of its commitment to the environment — from the upcycled rose and safely extracted Malaysian orchid, through to sustainably sourced vanilla and repurposed biotech vanillin. Lancome Idole Now eau de parfum is available in 20ml for $130, 50ml for $180 or 100ml for $265, from selected department stores and pharmacies including Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz

Makeup

Under the sun

It may be autumn, but that doesn’t mean you have to do away with a golden glow altogether. Promising to impart a healthy bronze sheen to the cheekbones, forehead and bridge of the nose is the new Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzer, $47. The buildable formula is available in five warming shades in two undertones — spanning from a light neutral tan to a deep neutral bronze. Wear a single shade or custom blend two to create a custom hue to suit you. Glossier.com

Arch over

Expanding on its range of brow products comes the new Mecca Max Brow Guru Powder Pencil, $22, which landed on shelves in late February. The dual-ended pencil and spoolie helps create natural-looking brows thanks to its powder-finish formula which is equally flexible and forgiving, meaning you can create your desired shape and definition without fear of making a mistake. It comes in five 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free shades, and can be used to create everything from skinny, 90s-inspired brows through to textured, full-volume brows and everything in between. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

The good oil

Trust Too Faced to launch a range of candy-coloured lip products with names that make them sound good enough to eat. The new Too Faced Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss, $43, is a lip oil/lip gloss hybrid that imparts a sheer wash of colour to lips in just one swipe. The nourishing formula highlights sunflower and jojoba seed oils to leave lips feeling hydrated and comfortable. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Hair

True blue

While this hasn’t quite launched to market just yet, judging from the press samples we received (and loved) we’re predicting this hair newbie is going to be quite a hit. The new Everblue Intense Hydration Natural Hair Mask, $12, is a cossetting hair mask to enhance hair’s vibrancy, shine and strength. It does so with a blend of plant-based oils including peppermint, jojoba and marula to nourish hair from root to tip, locking in moisture and helping prevent water loss. It subs into any haircare routine as a hair mask, conditioner or leave-in treatment, depending on your hair type and styling needs. Available from Chemist Warehouse or online at Chemistwarehouse.co.nz from April 15.

Tress tamer

Designed with frizzy or curly hair in mind, the new Kerastase Discipline Kératine Thermique, $61, is a smoothing, taming hair milk which protects hair during heat styling. It’s said to defend against breakage during blow drying, and fends off frizz and flyaways when straightening. A hazelnut-sized amount is all that’s needed to cover both mid-lengths and ends to seal the hair fibre and restore the flexibility inside each strand of hair. Plus, it boasts the added benefit of protecting against humidity. Available from selected salons and online retailers including Adorebeauty.co.nz

