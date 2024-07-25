Beauty Insider: Rihanna reveals Fenty Beauty partnership with Paris Olympics and Paralympics; Auckland-based salon Colleen is offering $100 haircuts to support Rainbow Youth; Fitness studio Mode hosts Koha Open Day this Saturday; All the highlights from The Face Place Auckland’s opening party; Lipsticks to wear for National Lipstick Day on July 29.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Fenty Beauty partners with 2024 Paris Olympics

There’s no denying Rihanna’s mastery when it comes to marketing Fenty Beauty (eagle-eyed fans might remember her swiping on her eponymous makeup line during her SuperBowl Halftime Show), but this recent partnership is sure to be her biggest yet.

The singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram late last week to announce that Fenty Beauty had secured a premium partnership with this year’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which begin on July 26 and August 28 respectively.

The post read: “tried to tell y’all….we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024 💄🏆”

More than 600 volunteers will receive Fenty Beauty makeup kits and tutorials on how to do their makeup throughout the highly publicised event, while those awarding medals to athletes will be encouraged to create a designated look for their podium appearance. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

To ensure all volunteers receive the right foundation shade to suit their skin tone, Fenty Beauty is providing makeup artists on-site to perform colour-matching services. The brand is well-known (and loved) for its impressive shade range, and boasts 50 options to suit almost every skin tone and undertone.

Let the Games begin!

Cuts for a cause at Colleen

Colleen founder Lauren Gunn and her team of talented hairstylists are offering $100 haircuts on August 5 to raise funds for RainbowYouth Trans Peer Support.

The Auckland-based hair salon, which is situated in the beating heart of Karangahape Rd, is inviting everyone in need of a trim or chop to book in with their favourite Colleen stylist — Camila, Lauren, Sean, Eva, Helena, Philly, Zoe or Sara — on their first-ever Hundred-Dollar-Haircut Day here.

Bank transfers are the preferred form of payment on the day, so don’t forget your phone so you can transfer on the spot. This way, the team can ensure 100% of proceeds are donated directly to RainbowYouth to go towards the important work they do to support transgender youth and their whānau.

And if you don’t need a haircut don’t fret, you can still support RainbowYouth by popping into the salon on August 5 to make an in-person donation, or visit Shop.colleen.nz and make your donation at the checkout with any purchase.

Mode hosts its first koha open day this Saturday

Now’s as good a time as ever to test your skills on the treadmill, with contemporary fitness studio Mode hosting its first koha open day this Saturday, July 27.

Presented in partnership with Lululemon Ponsonby, Mode’s “Guilty Pleasures” koha open day is supporting North Harbour Hospice, a cause close to founder Sam Bluemel’s heart.

The Signature Mode group training class is named so after the DJ set that will be cranking throughout the 50-minute workout — complete with the best 90s tunes and “a little bit of Mariah sprinkled in”.

Expect to push your limits on both the treadmill and strength bench, before enjoying post-workout treats supplied by event partners Daily Bread, Allpress Espresso and Almighty, along with Lululemon spot prizes.

Classes at 12.30pm and 2pm are available to book now through the Mode App, but remember to bring cash or eftpos for your koha donation (minimum $5).

Mode, 202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby.

The Face Place founder Dr Cat Stone addresses guests at the launch party of the new Auckland CBD clinic. Photo / Kontent & Co.

Inside The Face Place Auckland’s opening party

Last week The Face Place celebrated the opening of its newest clinic in Downtown Auckland with an intimate soiree that underscored the medi-spa’s elevated offering.

Founder Dr Catherine Stone addressed the crowd and shared a few highlights from her journey to date, from launching the now-defunct Britomart clinic and expanding to a second clinic in Takapuna, and now unveiling Quay St.

Guests were given a tour of the nine treatment rooms which span the second floor, along with demonstrations of the two new treatments available — including Exion (RF needling) and the Emsella chair (to support pelvic floor health and incontinence.

The new premises reflect The Face Place’s renewed commitment to the environment, and the space highlights natural, renewable materials, alongside repurposed existing elements like concrete beams and flooring to keep the integrity of the original space intact.

The Face Place continues its in-house recycling programme with Sustainable Salons, to help minimise their footprint even further.

The Face Place, Level 2/152 Quay St, Auckland.

Left to right: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade 03 Electric Melon, $25; Karen Murrell Lipstick in the shade 04 Red Shimmer, $35.

Lippies to try for National Lipstick Day

International Lipstick Day is coming up on July 29, and a handful of lipstick brands have unveiled extra special collaborations or new product launches to mark the occasion.

This year, Revlon has partnered leading cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better to help people battling the disease.

With every purchase of Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick from Chemist Warehouse stores until August 7, $2 will be donated the charity to support people undergoing cancer treatment. This includes the 12 new shades recently been added to the range, with our pick: Electric Melon.

Local lipstick maker Karen Murrell is encouraging women to rediscover the power and allure of a bold red lip this National Lipstick Day. The brand recently underwent a packaging renovation, with refreshed illustrations and new shades to reflect its widespread appeal.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

More beauty

From the latest trends to expert recommendations.

Blue makeup is back, baby. Here are 6 ways to make it look modern. Bright, bold but totally wearable. Here’s how to wear blue makeup now.

From Euphoria to Love Island: How pop culture influences the beauty products we buy. Why your favourite TV character is the most powerful beauty influencer there is.

The 6 beauty products you don’t need, according to a skin doctor. You can cull these from your routine.

We gave 4 makeup artists $100 to create a special-occasion makeup look. This is what they bought. Special event coming up? This is what the pros would buy, and why.