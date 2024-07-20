Choosing a perfume can be a deeply personal experience. With so many options out there, why not let the stars guide you?

We’ve looked to the unique personality traits of all 12 signs of the zodiac to find the perfect scent match to make each one shine. Among our list of pairings, you’ll find classic scents that have stood the test of time for decades, alongside bold new parfums from some of the world’s best noses.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With a bold, adventurous, energetic and confident personality those born in Aries may find themselves attracted to spicy and woody fragrances.

With notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, wood sap and sweet wood, the fiery and daring nature of Aries pairs perfectly with Tom Ford’s iconic scent, Tobacco Vanille.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Hey there Taurus, you practical and reliable thing, you. As well as playing by the rules, you’re sensual and love comfort, and you tend to have a love of all things luxury.

With a penchant for the finer things in life, your scent match is none other than Chanel's classic perfume, Coco Mademoiselle with notes of orange, mandarin, jasmine, rose, patchouli, vetiver, white musk and vanilla. Bisous!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Many may say Gemini’s dual personalities make them unpredictable, but you’re also curious, adaptable, communicative and very playful.

The zingy fresh notes of citrus fragrances are just the sparkle a Gemini needs, which makes Jo Loves Amber, Lime and Bergamot your ideal scent companion. With a captivating blend of citrus combined with the warmth of spicy and woody notes, this zesty and dynamic scent perfectly complements a Gemini’s lively personality (or two).

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Anyone who knows a Cancerian will know of their deep level of emotion and nurturing nature. They are intuitive and protective of both themselves and those around them.

When it comes to fragrances, something soft and aquatic will fit the bill nicely for a Cancerian. Abel's Cyan Nori captures the scent of the ocean, with salty notes which combine with warm musk, juicy peaches and tangerines to encapsulate the pure escapism the ocean provides.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Charismatic, confident, generous and a lover of attention, Leos are nothing short of magnetic.

A warm and luxurious fragrance, such as YSL’s Black Opium is just the scent to complement this star sign’s regal and captivating presence. You’ll love the rich notes of coffee, pink pepper, orange blossom, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, cedar and cashmere wood.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgos have a refreshing approach to life but they are meticulous in their pursuits. They are all about the details and love an analytical breakdown.

A crisp, fresh scent is one that aligns well with the personality traits of a Virgo and as Hermes Un Jardin Sur Le Nil has been around since 2005, it’s as reliable as a Virgo, too. Notes of green mango, lotus, calamus, sycamore wood and frankincense will delight those born under this sign.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libras are charming, social butterflies but they crave balance and harmony in life.

Those with this star sign may find themselves attracted to elegant, floral fragrances and one delicate blend that mirrors the Libran’s graceful and harmonious demeanour is one of Dior’s more recent releases, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet. Notes of Sicilian orange, pink peony, Damascus rose, white musk and patchouli are as lively and tender as the Libra.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s an often misunderstood sign and people can be quick to give Scorpios a bad rap. Commonly intense, passionate, mysterious and determined, a Scorpio’s fiery side can be too much for some, but those born under this sign are hard to extinguish.

Much like a Scorpio, Paco Rabanne’s Lady Million leaves a lasting impression, with notes of raspberry, neroli, Amalfi lemon, jasmine, gardenia and orange flower, with a base of white honey, patchouli and amber. Ideal for statement-making Scorpios.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Constantly craving freedom, Sagittarians are adventurous, optimistic and independent.

A scent that caters to this sign’s free-spirited nature with woody and spicy notes is a thoughtful choice and Le Labo’s Santal 33, with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamon, iris, violet and musky ambrox ticks the box.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Patient, disciplined and ever-practical, we love the Capricorns in our lives for their ambition and drive to succeed.

A timeless and elegant fragrance that reflects Capricorn’s enduring and sophisticated qualities is what this sign needs to complement their personality, so we’ve chosen Narciso Rodriguez For Her EDP with its notes of rose and peach at the top, musk and amber in the middle and a base of patchouli and sandalwood.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

These unconventional free spirits are innovative and independent humanitarians who favour uniqueness over conformity.

To complement the essence of the Aquarian look for unique, aquatic fragrances, like Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day. As if plucked from the sea itself, this perfume contains notes of red seaweed, aquatic accord, coriander, ambergris, cedarwood and amyris. It’s refreshing and inventive.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The creatives of the zodiac, Pisceans are artistic, intuitive, compassionate and love to dream.

A soft and dreamy scent such as Diptyque L’Ombre dans L’Eau is a perfect match for this water sign. With notes of Bulgarian rose, blackcurrant leaves, petitgrain, bergamot, musk, ambergris, it’s an ethereal and imaginative fragrance that evokes Pisces’ gentle, creative nature.

Lucy Slight is a New Zealand Herald columnist and Viva contributor.

