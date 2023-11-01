A new eau de parfum launch means Bey-Hive loyalists can now smell like the Queen Bee herself.

Eagle-eyed fans will recall the moment Beyonce sprayed herself with perfume during a performance on her Renaissance World Tour, and now that same scent could be yours.

Last Wednesday, a new Instagram account called @Beyonceparfums surfaced, along with a looped video teasing the launch of a new scent called Cé Noir.

The exciting news was echoed on Beyonce’s website, where a parfum page cropped up sharing details about the launch, including information on how to pre-order along with images of fans at her concerts in Inglewood, California, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington D.C. experiencing the scent for the first time.

Designed and crafted by Beyonce but developed in France, Cé Noir eau de parfum has been the singer’s scent of choice throughout her Renaissance World Tour and leans into both the floral and gourmand scent families.

Promising insight into what Queen B really smells like, the scent opens with top notes of clementine and golden honey, before revealing a heart of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, with Namibian myrrh and golden amber coming to the fore in the dry down. It’s priced at USD $160 for a 50ml bottle.

An unboxing video shared to @Beyonceparfums shows the singer spritzing the scent on her neck while explaining her inspiration behind the scent.

“It’s finally here after years of work. I wanted something to be monolithic, and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy. I actually sprayed this during the show a few times — gotta keep it fresh,” she explains in the clip.

The scent comes in a removable casing, making it appear all the more grand whilst on display on your vanity or dresser.

The sculptural chrome bottle is topped with a half-dome cap, with stepped edges and a circular opening on its back, so you can “see inside the soul of the perfume”, Beyonce says. Cé Noir’s packaging is unique in that it is said to be “encased in art” — elevated by a built-in stand you can remove before spritzing.

Cé Noir isn’t the Queen’s first foray fragrance, though. The pop star released a popular line of perfumes starting with Heat in 2010, followed by Heat Rush shortly after.

Pre-orders are now available for those based in the U.S. and Canada, but sadly for us (and much like her Renaissance World Tour) Ce Noir won’t be coming to Aotearoa any time soon. For now, we’ll be keeping our eyes firmly fixed on Parfum.beyonce.com for updates.