15 Gym Etiquette Rules Every Fitness Fanatic Should Know, According To The Experts

Be punctual. Bring a sweat towel. Re-rack your weights, always.

No matter if you’re a regular at the weight rack or a rookie on the Reformer, there are a handful of unwritten rules we’re expected to follow when working out.

Some are obvious, like being on time for an exercise class or wiping your sweat off a weights machine, but others are less so.

So, in the spirit of this week’s sportswear focus, and ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we thought now was as good a time as ever to brush up on some basic gym etiquette.

For many people, the gym is like a second home, meaning it’s even more important to follow a few house rules to ensure everyone enjoys their experience, says Sala founder Sarah Lindsay.

“Boundaries aren’t about exclusion; they’re about self-respect and creating a safe, supportive environment for all,” she says.

Below, we asked two fitness experts for their basic gym etiquette rules to follow to make every moment spent in the gym (even when slogging it out on a treadmill) a positive one.

Because becoming a more conscious gym-goer can only be a good thing, right?

Sarah Lindsay, Sala Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

As a yoga teacher and the founder of multidisciplinary studio Sala, Sarah Lindsay says classes enable her community to dive deeper into their mind-body connection. Classes span the slow, intentional movements of yin yoga, barre, and Pilates, interspersed with high-intensity options like cardio, strength and HIIT-style workouts.

Sarah’s list of gym etiquette rules centres on respecting boundaries, and ensuring her studio is a safe and welcoming environment for all, no matter their fitness level.

Be punctual: Arriving early helps you settle in without disruption and shows respect for your fellow community members. What’s worse than setting yourself up, only for someone to come in late and ask everyone to move for them? At Sala, we strictly enforce a no-late entry policy to ensure everyone’s enjoyment and safety, so come early to avoid the disappointment of being turned away.

No phone zone: Technology is seeping into every area of our lives; cultivate some technology-free zones, like your gym. A rare space to leave your phone (and smartwatch) behind and connect with yourself instead.

Shoes off: Unless your class requires footwear, leave your shoes and personal belongings in lockers. Your shoes get access to a lot of icky outside world stuff, so we want to separate them from spaces that require you and others to have bare body parts close to the floor. If anything, it’s just a hygiene thing.

Prioritise personal hygiene: Your personal hygiene is not just about you; it’s about the experience of everyone around you. If you’ve signed up for an early class, it can be tempting to hit snooze and skip the shower. Think about the people beside you before hitting snooze.

Respect others’ privacy: If you must film/photograph, choose communal social areas like reception rather than active workout spaces. Be unobtrusive and respect people’s privacy. Not everyone wants to feature on your Instagram feed.

Celebrate all bodies: Avoid comments or gestures that could be perceived as intrusive or patronising towards individuals with different body types. Everyone deserves respect.

Clean up after yourself: Wipe down equipment after use, return items to their designated places, and dispose of waste properly to maintain a clean and pleasant environment for all. Staff are at your service, but are not your servants. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Save conversations for after class: At Sala, we have long tables, koha tea and coffee, and books specifically designed for connecting with yourself or others. Save socialising for these designated areas and enter movement studios quietly, giving yourself permission for introspection.

Stay for the entire class: We all get it. Time is short, and your schedule is tight, but many community members cherish the savasana or cool-down phase. Leaving during these restful stages disrupts others and may deprive you of the full benefits of the practice. Please stay until the end of the class to respect everyone’s experience and maximise your wellness benefits.

Understand community etiquette: It can be a minefield; I get it. Every community has different boundaries and prioritisation. If unsure, check your booking confirmation emails or Instagram (ours are pinned at the top of our feed). You can get clear on your community’s needs and etiquette. “Boundaries are a prerequisite for compassion and empathy.” – Brené Brown.

Sam Bluemel, Mode

Mode is the first-of-its-kind fitness studio in the country, fusing treadmill-based cardio and strength classes with functional strength and resistance work which feel like personal training sessions but in a group environment.

Situated in the heart of Ponsonby, Mode founder and personal trainer Sam Bluemel says her mission was to foster a sense of home and community for her members while having both fitness and wellness needs met.

The result is a purpose-built space that allows members to operate from a place of strength and clarity, whether in need of a decent sweat or a soak in a cold therapy pool in one of the restore suites. Here, she shares her top etiquette tips.

Respect class times: Nobody likes a tardy arrival; be on time for your class to avoid disrupting the flow and requiring repeat instructions from your trainer. If it’s your first class at a new studio make sure you’re ready to go five minutes before the class starts. This gives you a chance to get situated and ask questions before you begin, improving the experience for everyone.

Don’t hoard equipment: Working out at peak times on a busy gym floor? Avoid hoarding all the good equipment by making sure you’re only grabbing it right before the start of your sets, and by putting it away again directly afterwards. A pile of unused dumbbells, bands and medicine balls around you at the end of your workout is a sure sign that you’ve fallen into this habit.

Take extreme caution when filming: Nobody wants to be caught in the background of your latest gym selfie or Instagram story, period. Respect your fellow gymgoers and know that they shouldn’t have to worry about a camera catching them unawares while doing their thing.

Leave your rack the way you found it: Setting up a rack for your compound movements takes time and effort, made all the more frustrating when you first have to unload the previous user’s plates. Leaving your weights in place also makes it unclear as to whether you’ve actually finished, confusing others into thinking that spot isn’t free. Be courteous and tidy up after yourself.

Be conscious of your space: Take a look around you when setting yourself up for your next set. Have you placed yourself and your Swiss ball right in front of the Smith machine? Are you about to do core work underneath the gym’s only chin-up bar? At peak gym times decisions like these can really disrupt the flow of another’s workout for no good reason.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

More beauty

From Viva team test drives to celebrity interviews.

The Viva team reviews May’s best beauty buys, from makeup to haircare. Our editors share their honest thoughts on every new beauty product to land on our desks.

We gave four makeup artists $100 to create a special-occasion makeup look. This is what they bought. Special event coming up? This is what the pros would buy, and why.

Blue makeup is back, baby. Here are 6 ways to make it look modern. Bright, bold but totally wearable. Here’s how to wear blue makeup now.

Tom Hardy on his love letter to London, his dog Blue and the cologne he’s always asked about. The actor and producer shares the creative process behind his latest campaign.