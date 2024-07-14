Olympic Swimmer Eve Thomas On Her Beauty Non-Negotiables To Keep Her Tresses In Check

The freestyle specialist shares insights with Ashleigh Cometti into how she maintains luscious locks despite her gruelling training schedule.

Maintaining healthy, hydrated tresses can often seem a monumental task for us mere mortals, let alone for professional athletes.

Regular training sessions and constant sweating calls for a consistent haircare routine that not only thoroughly cleanses hair and scalp, but restores hydration to dry and damaged ends.

It may seem slightly trivial to quiz a professional athlete about which beauty products they use, but healthy hair habits is just one of the many daily self-care rituals sportspeople follow on the path to the podium.

One such athlete is New Zealand Olympian and Commonwealth Games swimmer Eve Thomas, who will be competing in four events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games — the Women’s 1500m, 800m, 400m and Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay.

Eve is one of 190 New Zealand athletes competing at this year’s Games, which will be set among some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside Stade de France and along the River Seine.

It’s the second time the freestyle specialist has represented Aotearoa at the Olympics, the first being at Tokyo 2020 where she competed in three events under the watchful eye of legendary Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall.

Eve’s mother, Sarah Thomas (nee Hardcastle), represented the UK at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 1984 where she won silver in the 400m freestyle — aged just 15.

Currently in Spain at a pre-Games camp, Eve shares insights into how she maintains luscious locks and healthy skin despite her gruelling training schedule.

I have sworn by Kevin Murphy shampoo and conditioner for years! The Hydrate Me collection [Wash & Rinse, $55 each] is perfect for anyone spending prolonged periods of time in chlorine to help bring your hair back to life. The K18 Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $135, is my go-to leave-in conditioner and nothing makes my hair look and feel so good.

Hydration is my main priority when it comes to skincare. I have super sensitive skin which (on top of the constant chlorine exposure) is a bit of an uphill battle. La Roche Posay is my go-to brand, it’s simple, effective and affordable. The La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Serum, $75, is my ride-or-die.

Another product I love is the Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask, $52, it’s my secret weapon to help boost my skin’s hydration. I have had to repurchase these two products many times over, I love them so much!

As far as natural hair hacks go, I will use rosemary oil on my scalp till I die! It’s amazing for hair growth and overall health. Hair health is a direct reflection of your scalp’s health. I also use coconut oil for oil pulling — it’s an all-natural way to whiter teeth.

My go-to hairstyle when I’m training is a low bun (I wear it every day of the week). It keeps my hair out of my face but looks as cute as possible. If the excuse calls for something a little more intense, a high pony is my back-up plan.

The day before I race, I will always tint my eyebrows and make sure my nails are done. Swimming isn’t a particularly glamorous sport, so I try my best to look as good as I can without having too much to do on the day of competition. Try 1000 Hour Eyelash & Brow Plant-Based Kit, $30. Post-race, I love a good hyaluronic acid-based face mask to apply when I’m unwinding in my room.

One of the best things about being an athlete is massages are a weekly treat! I get my hair done a few times a year and I tend to mix up what I do. I love to go and get scalp treatments when I can. Facials are a real treat and when I get them, I like to keep it simple. A HydraFacial and some LED treatment to help repair my skin is a must. It would be awesome to have an at-home LED face mask as I’d love to test out whether they are as effective as the bigger ones used in skin clinics. Try Trudermal Glow LED Face Mask, $689.

Gym Bag Beauty Buys

Our picks of practical (and pretty) items to stash in your gym bag ahead of your next sweat session.

Lorna Jane Active Hair Kit, $40, includes one large hair claw, one medium hair claw and three hair coils.

