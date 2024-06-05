We Gave 4 Makeup Artists $100 To Create A Special-Occasion Makeup Look. This Is What They Bought

Special event coming up? This is what the pros would buy, and why.

Anyone born before 1999 will likely remember the thrill that came with booking a special-occasion makeup at M.A.C and then gleefully redeeming the $90 cost on products.

A ball-season beauty staple, these appointments still apply, however, expect to pay upwards of $130 these days.

With this in mind, we tasked four of the country’s best special-occasion makeup artists to shop the shelves with a $100 limit.

Challenging, yes, when most of them are adept at working with high-end makeup brands, but a fun one at that.

Below, we share the best beauty makeup products to try for your next big event, birthday or ball — from long-wearing mascaras and creamy blushes through to fail-safe foundations and luscious lip products.

Sam Hart

Total spent: $98.90

"Here are my picks for a sexy little night-out look," says Sam, whose portfolio spans everything from bridal to ball season, birthdays to beauty editorials. Her penchant for precisely applied winged eyeliner befits her ability to fit within budget.

This is the perfect palette for sultry eyes! You can do a range of looks with this and has a great white shade to give that pop to the inner corner of your eyes.

If you haven’t tried dark brown eyeliner before, you are missing out! A softer version of the traditional black but still adds the perfect definition to your eyes.

This tubing mascara is the perfect finishing touch to your eye look. The non-transferring, non-smudging formula will keep you panda-eye free.

These are stunning blushes that have a healthy, glowy finish to them. My favourite shades are Dolce Pink and Luminoso.

This lipstick is super-hydrating and easy to wear. The colour is the most beautiful natural nude-y pink that suits so many people. I have repurchased this at least 10 times! It’s a must for me.

Paris Little

Total spent: $99

Multi-hyphenate makeup artist Paris Little has experience spanning multiple disciplines, including makeup, special effects makeup, and hair styling.

She was the creative force behind a recent gardening-themed makeup shoot captured by mixed media creative Anahita Paul, and her playful, whimsical approach to makeup feels perennially fun and youthful.

Below, she shares five products she loves for special-occasion makeup, including one helpful hack: purchasing your favourite makeup products but in miniature to make your money go further.

For my professional kit, I find myself purchasing mini sizes of products so I can change up what I’m using more frequently. I have repurchased this concealer many, many times. I like the finish it has, natural and a nice balance of matte and dewy.

Use as a bronzer or contour — the world is truly your oyster.

I very rarely buy expensive mascara. I haven’t found any to be that impressive compared to cheaper alternatives. Maybelline knows what it’s doing when it comes to drugstore mascara.

You’re going to use this after you’ve lined your lips and also tap a little into your cheeks for a subtle deep blush moment. If you’re feeling wild, put a little on the inner half of your eyelid, too. This shade is Jam Sessions.

To complement the moody lips.

Kate Solley

Total spent: $103.50

Kate Solley has carved a successful career in both the bridal and special-occasion makeup space, which she runs in conjunction with her private workshop business, Kate Solley Workshops.

More recently, she prepared New Zealand fashion designer Caitlin Crisp to say “I do”, and has touched her brush to many famous faces, including Jacinda Ardern and Natalie Portman.

Of all the makeup artists interviewed, Kate managed to stretch the $100 budget to include seven products suited to all different areas of the face (despite going slightly over).

“Can I just say this was so hard!” she jokes. “Thanks for the challenge.”

The perfect combination of skincare and foundation. Packed with hyaluronic acid, this product provides 24-hour hydration while giving the skin a radiant finish with coverage just like a foundation.

I love products that can be used in multiple ways. Cream blushers are so beautiful and very on-trend at the moment. You can apply this on its own or on top of a powder blusher to amplify the colour more. Apply it on the lips to help add a hydrating tint of colour.

An incredible creamy and buttery soft texture bronzer that is so easy to work with. The colour pay-off is stunning and it gives a beautiful, radiant finish.

When it comes to mascaras, you cannot go past Maybelline. It’s the best of the best. I personally wouldn’t spend much on a mascara as you do need to replace them every three months. This one has been available for years and there is a reason it is popular. It’s a great everyday/evening mascara.

I cannot recommend this product enough. I love it! Caramel is my favourite shade and the price point is awesome. Start from the lash line and apply it all the way up to the crease. Use a blending brush to blend it out through the crease. Then, with a small brush, apply product through the lower lash line and blend out. A quick, easy way to do evening eye makeup. I like to use some of my bronzer through the crease while blending it out to diffuse the product.

Start by using the wand at one end of the pencil to comb all your brush hairs up. Then you can go in and see where any gaps are that need to be filled in. With an ultra-fine tip, this brow pencil makes it so easy to apply the product exactly where you want it to go. It’s infused with castor oils to help nourish the brow hairs with a great colour pay-off.

A smooth and creamy lip pencil that defines your lips. Intensely pigmented and very easy to apply. I love to use this all over my lips and then apply some of the lip and cheek tint on top to add moisturise back into the lips.

Laura Tucker

Total spent: $104.30

“Here’s the list, slightly over but I tried my best!” says Sydney-based makeup artist Laura Tucker, who’s renowned for her glowy, radiant-finish makeup.

And her penchant for luxury products, of course. “If you ever want a no-budget, luxurious list, I’m your gal!” she says.

Laura’s picks of products include luxe-for-less options from brands like L’Oreal and Mecca Max, alongside makeup from dupe experts MCoBeauty and E.l.f.

With winter skin being predominantly drier for most people, treat your skin with a two-in-one serum-foundation hybrid.

Cream products are trending for a reason and this bronzer is no exception. Easy to blend and gives an instant ‘been on holiday’ look.

A buildable, glowy cream blush — say no more!

A cream eyeshadow that blends in 0.2 seconds. Comes in a range of matte and metallic shades. Wear alone or layer powder shadows on top. You’re one swipe away from the easiest smokey eye!

Say goodbye to the days of panda eyes! This tubing formula doesn’t smudge, transfer or flake yet peels off the lashes easily at the end of the day. Hot tip: It’s often half-price at Chemist Warehouse or Countdown.

