The young entrepreneur is elevating the natural deodorant category with Dulesé.

Amelia Jory cut her teeth working with global brands including Zuru and Fonterra, but now the 27-year-old has her sights set on making it big in clean beauty.

Three years ago, Amelia overhauled her lifestyle, causing her to take stock of the products in her daily beauty routine. Not least, what she was rolling on to her underarms every morning.

Unsatisfied with the current state of natural alternatives to traditional antiperspirants, she sought to create her own.

Now, Dulesé natural deodorant is launching tomorrow from Dulese.com. The refillable deodorant is priced at $30 for the container and infill, and $18 for the refill.

The name of the brand doubles as a nod to its ethos (Dulesé is pronounced “do less”) which became Amelia’s mantra when she first set out to start her brand.

“I had found myself really overwhelmed and frankly a bit burnt out by our modern world. The constant connection to notifications and emails had me feeling like I really needed to just ‘do less’ in a world that advocates for ‘doing more’,” she says.

“It was also during this time that my hormones were super out of whack and I started to look at what was actually in our everyday personal care products. The immense list of ingredients I couldn’t pronounce left me looking for simplified and sophisticated alternatives that didn’t compromise on quality. This is our backbone: ingest-less chemicals, waste-less, stress-less; put simply, do less.”

Below, Amelia chats to Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti about her journey to launch, and offers some simple tips on how to make the switch from traditional antiperspirants to natural deodorant.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: The natural deodorant space is evolving all the time. What sets Dulesé apart from other natural deodorants in this space?

AMELIA JORY: I spent two years testing natural deodorants from all over the world; it became a running joke among my friends that bringing me back a new deo from their travels was a must. I tested over 10 different brands for months at a time, noting what worked and what didn’t. I believe there is a huge advantage when you’re both the key consumer and a particularly fussy one, as you become super clear on how your product needs to perform to stand out.

That process led to a clear set of non-negotiables for our formulators. It had to be New Zealand-made, cover body odour and last all day, use clinically tested, plant-powered ingredients that were gentle on skin, be smooth and creamy upon application, simplify routines by doubling as a solid cologne, as well as be modern and inclusive when it came to both packaging and scent.

We partnered with one of New Zealand’s leading formulation labs to create a natural deodorant that performs at the highest level. Our goal wasn’t just to make another natural deo; it was to set a new standard in the category.

Amelia's own research in the natural deodorant space helped her form a list of "must-haves" when it came to formulating her own product to enter into the category.

AC: Some of the key ingredients in Dulesé deodorant claim to mattify skin to provide long-lasting dryness. Can you talk me through each of these ingredients and how they meet those claims?

AJ: Dulesé contains some truly innovative and unique ingredients, one of the most exciting being Greensil. Greensil is a powerful natural absorbent that helps control both excess sebum from the sebaceous glands (found in your armpits and other areas of the body) and sweat from the sweat glands. This ingredient actively absorbs moisture, reducing wetness and minimising odour, all while leaving the skin feeling soft and silky.

It’s important to understand that a natural deodorant like Dulesé won’t perform in the same way as an aluminium-based antiperspirant. Aluminium salts work by blocking sweat glands entirely, preventing your body from releasing sweat. While this might sound appealing, sweating is actually a crucial function. It allows your lymph nodes to flush out toxins, viruses, and other impurities.

Dulesé has a cumulative effect (the more you use it, the better it performs), helping to naturally regulate sweat and odour over time.

Crafting a product that appealed to all genders was top of the agenda for Amelia, who was conscious of this when it came to both packaging and scent.

AC: You worked with a top perfumer in France to develop Dulesé’s genderless scent. What was this process like?

AJ: Our perfumer trained in France but has since returned to New Zealand, where they are renowned for creating fragrances that evoke deep emotions and craft a unique ‘aura’ around a product. This was incredibly important to us, we wanted to design a scent that transports you to life’s small, meaningful pleasures.

One thing that makes our fragrance truly special is that it’s completely bespoke. You won’t find it in any other product in the world! The process of creating it was one of my favourite parts of building Dulesé. We started with a mood board to capture the essence of what we wanted people to feel when they experienced the scent.

[Editor’s Note: Dulesé‘s scent No.1 combines hints of smokiness with fresh, clean aromas of freshly washed laundry swaying in the sunshine, alongside herbaceous notes of tomato and basil].

Many brands use synthetic fragrances packed with hidden chemicals, since companies aren’t legally required to disclose full ingredient lists. We refused to take that route. Our fragrance is 100% natural origin, COSMOS-certified and free from synthetics, phthalates, and parabens.

Dulesé scent No.1 highlights smoky, fresh and herbaceous notes.

AC: What has the feedback about Dulesé been so far?

AJ: In the early formulation stages, we worked with three core testers, refining the formula over four iterations until we landed on something we were truly happy with. From there, we expanded testing to a wider group of 13 people (not including myself).

Since then, even more people have tried Dulesé and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our independent studies showed that 99% of testers said Dulesé effectively masked body odour and they rated it four stars or higher for effectiveness.

Amelia has worked with a core group of testers to ensure the product's efficacy.

AC: One of the things I noticed about your Instagram was your holistic approach to overall wellness - is Dulesé just one part of the puzzle when it comes to living a low toxicity lifestyle?

AJ: I love that you picked up on this! Living a low-tox lifestyle is a holistic journey. There are so many small, simple swaps you can make in your daily routine that significantly reduce the chemical burden on your body. For me, it all started with switching to a natural deodorant. That one change made me more conscious of what’s actually in the products I use every day. From there, it snowballed as I became more aware of ingredients, learned what to avoid, and gradually made better choices across the board.

That’s my hope with Dulesé. I want it to be that first step for people - the spark that inspires them to explore what other areas of their routine could benefit from a natural, low-tox upgrade. It’s not about perfection; it’s about making small, meaningful shifts that add up over time.

Amelia's vision for the brand extends far beyond the product itself, instead, she's keen to see more people adopt a low toxicity lifestyle by making simple swaps in their day-to-day routine.

AC: How does Dulesé‘s packaging reflect your commitment to the environment?

AJ: We set out to create a truly sustainable deodorant without compromising on user experience, because too often, choosing an eco-friendly option means sacrificing convenience or effectiveness.

I’d been there, using cardboard tubes that break down before you’ve finished the product, wasting both the formula and the packaging. Or ‘pottles’ that require applying deodorant with your fingers, something most people simply don’t enjoy. The reality is, the traditional stick format remains the preferred choice because it’s intuitive, mess-free, and easy to use on-the-go.

It took us time to get our packaging just right, but we refused to compromise. Dulesé is refillable, meaning you can keep your outer packaging for life. It’s made with 100% post-consumer plastics, diverting plastic from landfills and oceans to give it a second life. And our infills are kerbside recyclable in New Zealand, making sustainability effortless for you and creating a circular economy with our product.

We see sustainability as a journey, not a destination, and we’re committed to continuously innovating in this space.

AC: Can you talk me through the detoxification process that comes with making the switch from antiperspirant to natural deodorant? Can Viva readers expect a period of feeling sweatier or smellier as their body adjusts?

AJ: There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this, as everyone’s body responds differently. Personally, I didn’t experience a detox period, but my partner did. It’s true, some people will notice an adjustment phase, while others transition seamlessly.

A detox period occurs because most people have been using aluminium-based antiperspirants since their early teens. These products work by blocking your sweat glands, so when you stop using them, your body rebalances. This can take anywhere from one to five weeks.

During this time, some may experience more odour as bacteria rebalances, an increase in moisture as sweat glands become active again. This is normal and really healthy! Your body is purging built-up aluminium and toxins while coming back to neutral. My best advice is to stick with it, your body will adjust, and it’s worth it!

Dulesé is formulated with natural ingredients such as magnesium hydroxide and sage oil, which help keep bad bacteria and odour at bay during this period, making the transition as smooth as possible. You can take your deo to work with you and top up on a break if you’re feeling a bit nervous.

Once your body finds its new rhythm, many people actually find they sweat and smell less than they did before. It’s all about allowing your body to do what it was designed to do, naturally.

