Brands have been quick to capitalise on menopause care as the next frontier in skincare, but do you really need a moisturiser marketed to help you navigate the change? Ashleigh Cometti investigates.

Call it the menopause movement. In 2025, beauty brands are diversifying their offerings more than ever before, with products and campaigns geared towards pre- and post-menopausal women.

So much so that The New York Times has termed the boom as the “Menopause Gold Rush”, to describe the influx of lucrative beauty products and wellness supplements marketed to women as they navigate midlife.

In 2018, actress Gwyneth Paltrow publicised her experience with perimenopause, and was quoted by ABC News as wanting to “rebrand menopause as a natural life change”. Her famous lifestyle brand Goop now offers a suite of products intended to change the way women experience menopause.

But while the increase in conversation around the three phases of menopause (perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause) can only be a good thing, can menopause care products really live up to the hype?

A study by Kenneth Hill published in Maturitas: The journal of the climateric and post-menopause explained approximately 25 million women pass through menopause each year. In 1990, it was estimated there were 467 million post-menopausal women globally. By 2030, the number of menopausal and postmenopausal women is predicted to top 1.2 billion, with 47 million women passing through each year.

The physical symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, mood swings, and insomnia, along with a host of changes to skin.

“When we start the perimenopause and menopause years, the changes to your skin can be slight to start. You will notice that your skin will be more dehydrated and feel drier,” says Caci national skincare trainer Linda Sharrem.

“The natural cell turnover starts slowing down, causing you to start losing that important ‘glow’. Pigmentation, especially hormonal, can become more obvious and you will start to notice those lines are becoming more obvious. This is because you start to lose collagen and elasticity, that can lead to that downturned-look on the mouth and more obvious jowling and softening of the jawline.”

According to Dr Iona Weir, a cell biologist and multi-brand founder, menopausal women have previously been an underserved demographic in beauty, in particular those in the post-menopause phase. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“There have been a few companies that have been actively researching menopause and beyond to develop safe and effective products, but generally the category was ignored until recently,” she says.

“In beauty, the focus has been on just increasing the level of moisturisation and retinols, when they should be developing specific products for post-menopausal facial skin, which is quite different.”

As a cell biologist, Weir has funnelled her 34 years in science into Myrecil, the patented ingredient formulated in both of the brands she founded: Atopis skincare and Myregna vaginal care.

Turns out, the changes to skin can happen further down south, too, and Weir says the estrogen loss which occurs during menopause can cause the vulva and vaginal skin to become thin, dry or lose plumpness.

“Put all this together and turns out the key to your vaginal, vulval, and urethral health – and quality of life after menopause – starts with your skin. That’s why I’ve invented a unique skin-based approach with Myregna,” she says.

For Weir, the prospect of menopause care becoming a cornerstone category in beauty and wellness is exciting, but she issues a gentle warning.

“Although it is good to finally see an array of products to support menopausal and postmenopausal women, unfortunately there are also those that are trying to cash in on the growing awareness,” she says.

Jody Burke, director and founder of About Skin, agrees it’s a complex topic.

“It’s not just about slapping the word ‘menopause’ on a label – it’s about delivering real, results-driven formulations tailored to the needs of ageing, hormonally shifting skin,” she says.

"Women want skincare that acknowledges their changing needs, backed by scientific innovation rather than marketing buzzwords. Brands that create intelligent, evidence-based solutions for menopausal skin can fill an important gap in the industry."

Burke adds many of the skin concerns experienced during menopause, including dryness, loss of elasticity and heightened sensitivity, aren’t unique to this life stage, with many products already available to address these issues effectively.

“They key to maintaining radiant, resilient skin during this stage is a targeted approach with scientifically proven ingredients,” she says.

Burke’s top picks of ingredients to support menopausal skin include:

Hyaluronic acid and peptides, which deeply hydrate the skin while supporting collagen production to improve firmness and plumpness.

Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid & Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate). A powerful antioxidant that brightens the skin, stimulates collagen synthesis, and shields against oxidative stress.

Bakuchiol and retinoids to encourage cellular turnover, refine skin texture, and reduce fine lines with minimal irritation.

Niacinamide helps strengthen the skin barrier, soothes inflammation, and enhances moisture retention, making it an essential ingredient for menopausal skin.

Ceramides and fatty acids to restore the skin’s lipid barrier, preventing moisture loss and reinforcing its natural resilience.

Growth factors and antioxidants to support skin repair, protect against environmental aggressors, and minimise visible signs of ageing.

“A well-rounded skincare routine incorporating these ingredients can help counteract hormonal changes and keep the skin looking healthy and vibrant,” Burke says.

Below, our picks of products to care for skin through midlife and beyond, some which fall under menopause care, and others that contain key ingredients said to help regenerate skin as it transitions, think ceramides, peptides, stem cells and more.

Antipodes Jasmine Flower Menopause Facial Cream, $68, is a sensitive skin moisturiser that tackles common skin concerns for those moving through the three phases of menopause, including redness and hormonal blemishes. It’s formulated with key ingredients like organic oat extract, peptides and fermented jasmine flowers to cool, soothe and hydrate.

Skin Doctors Menopause Skin Renew Restoring Sleep Balm, $37, does its best work while you snooze. The overnight cream contains alpine rose stem cells to combat signs of tired-looking skin, while collagen amino acids boost and brighten skin come morning.

This Works My Wrinkles Extreme Moisturiser, $127, works overtime to hydrate, soothe and protect skin with slow-release vitamin C, plant-based bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid.

Myregna Hydrating Cream, $129, is a non-hormonal vaginal care cream designed to support healthy genital skin following menopause, all while ensuring a healthy microbiome thanks to the addition of four essential probiotics.

The Solution Menopause Night Recovery Treatment, $55, is an intense hydration treatment which includes marine collagen, ceramides, red clover and squalane to restore firmness, prevent moisture loss and target signs of ageing.

Mukti Organics Age Defiance Body Serum, $135, is brimming with antioxidants and plant-based actives to help firm, hydrate and brighten skin to care for dry skin from the neck down.

Glow Lab Ceramides Ultra Repair Cream, $25, is formulated using three ceramides to help nourish and restore hydration to dry or irritated skin. For extra barrier support, SymReboot L19 helps to soothe skin and defend against the harmful effects of environmental aggressors like pollution.

