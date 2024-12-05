From Fashion To Fake Tan: How Content Creator Mary Outram Is Shaking Up The Gradual Tanning Game

Bonnie is delivering safe, sunless tanning options to those with even the most sensitive skin types.

A celebration of brightly hued ensembles, immaculately styled race day outfits and sleek hairstyles, it’s clear there’s lots of fun being had on Mary Outram’s corner of the internet.

The Christchurch-based fashion and beauty content creator isn’t one to shy away from colour. In fact, she’s leaning into it now more than ever with the launch of her new self-tanning brand, Bonnie, which is crafted with skin-caring ingredients for all skin types, including the ultra-sensitive.

A regular self-tanner, Mary says she felt underwhelmed by the options available. After struggling to find an affordable range that bridged the gap between functional fake tanner and body care, she sought to create her own.

“Bonnie offers a combination of those tanning essential ingredients alongside skin-loving ingredients that enhance your overall skin health,” she says.

The brand launches with a tight edit of three products: Golden Gradual Tanning Lotion, to create an even, buildable tan in either light-medium and medium-dark shades; Glow Gradual Tanning Face Dropsand Glazed Moisturising Lotion & Tan Prolonger, to extend the lifespan of each tan by keeping skin soft and moisturised.

Bonnie launches with two gradual tanning options for face and body, along with a tan extending moisturiser. Photo / Holly Sarah Burgess

It took Mary two years to bring her budding New Zealand-made tanning line to life. Her experience with other beauty brands through her role as a content creator helped her hone her vision for Bonnie.

“I’ve always wanted to create something myself that truly reflects my values and personality; a brand that has incredible, unique formulas but also has a community feel of inclusion,” she says.

It couldn’t be any more personal, considering Bonnie is Mary’s middle name. She explains the moniker doubles as the brand’s mission statement: to be bonny as in beautiful, bold and lively. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

And as the temperatures begin to climb (and hemlines with it), it seems there’s no better time to issue the reminder that the safest tan is a fake tan.

In New Zealand, our collective attitude towards tanning has mostly changed for the better (the same can’t be said for those based in the UK, where the London Evening Standard reported a staggering 28% of adults still use sunbeds).

Like many millennials, Mary says she’s a reformed sun worshipper — having spent her younger years using tanning oils and baking in the sun.

“Now I’m in my 30s, I’m much more aware of the damage UV rays can cause,” she says. “That’s why I created Bonnie, to offer a safe, sunless alternative that gives you a healthy tan without harm.”

The range highlights nourishing ingredients including hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep limbs moisturised. Photo / Holly Sarah Burgess

Further evidence of “skinification”, or the process whereby skincare ingredients have proliferated other beauty categories like haircare and bodycare, Bonnie uses a suite of moisturising and skin-refining ingredients traditionally reserved for the face: think hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract and squalane, alongside vitamins B5, C and E.

Mary likens the formulation process to a science experiment, adding “it took some real care to find that sweet spot” between the right mix of skin-loving ingredients and tanning actives.

Together with tanning agent dihydroxyacetone (or DHA for short), each formula is designed to target the visible signs of ageing and deeply hydrate skin, all while imparting a healthy-looking glow.

Earlier this year, all three formulations underwent rigorous dermatological testing in one of Europe’s most reputable laboratories in Milan that specialises in assessing a product’s suitability for use on sensitive skin.

The results were impressive: every product in the range achieved a 0% reaction, meaning they adhere to the highest standard for even the most reactive skin types. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“It’s a real first for this type of product range,” Mary says. “We ran extensive trials with test groups in New Zealand and Italy to ensure the products performed well, and the feedback we worked through with many test groups was key in perfecting everything. This was one of the more challenging components of the journey to launch but essential.”

Anyone who fake tans often will know the struggle that comes with tan transferring on to clothes or sheets. It was with this in mind that Mary formulated Bonnie’s Golden to be both transfer-proof and water-resistant — especially important for active people or for use in warmer climates.

And while tanning products aren’t considered a beauty essential, Mary says their impact can be far-reaching when it comes to boosting self-esteem.

“Tanning isn’t something you need to use every single day like toothpaste or shampoo, but I believe you should want to use it every day because of how confident and wonderful it makes you feel,” she says.

“You deserve products that not only make you look great but also nurture your skin.”

Tanning Top Five:

Shower, shave and exfoliate skin at least 24 hours before applying tan to achieve the best results. Your tan will last longer and create a more even finish this way than if you were to exfoliate immediately before applying (otherwise you run the risk of it settling into your hair follicles, which gives that tell-tale dotty effect). Apply your gradual tanner in circular motions from the neck down on clean, dry skin. Wash your hands after application to avoid dreaded orange palms or wrists. For a deeper tan, apply gradual tanner daily to build up to your desired shade. Moisturise skin regularly to sustain your tan and keep skin glowing and hydrated.

