With party season in full swing, this week’s Ask The Beauty Editor has one reader wondering about the best hair hacks to keep tresses looking lush.

Dear Ash,

I shudder at the thought of all the festive events and Christmas parties I have filling every spare spot in my diary this month and next. While I’d love to appear polished at each one, I worry about using hot tools (almost) daily to style my hair for every soiree.

I’ve seen a few different heatless curl methods on TikTok that I’d quite like to try instead, but have no idea where to start. How do I figure out which heatless curl method will be right for me? If it helps, I have thick, slightly wavy hair that’s pretty good at holding curls.

Thanks so much,

Social Butterfly

Dear Social Butterfly,

You’re not alone on your quest to minimise heat styling this party season, and heatless curls are an excellent way to preserve your hair’s condition and save time in the bathroom.

Trust TikTok to showcase the variety of options on offer, most of which make a solid case for a cascade of perfectly tousled tresses when slept in overnight (that is, if you remember to twist your hair into them after one too many champagnes at the company Christmas do).

It’s little wonder you’re slightly overwhelmed by the prospect of selecting the right option for you given the cushions, headbands, flexi rods, waves and ribbons all vying for our attention (and credit card). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

No matter the model, the concept remains the same: wrapping your hair around a cylindrical object that you let sit overnight and wake up to bouncy, voluminous curls or elevated natural hair texture.

For best results, work with damp hair (or hair that’s 80% dry) to give a better hold as the hair dries.

Here’s your hot take on the curling methods that aren’t actually hot at all, but restore truth to the phrase: “I woke up like this”.

Wave curls

What it is: A colourful coterie of mesh rods that help to achieve crimped, mermaid-esque waves that feel wholly beach-appropriate. A similar look can be achieved by braiding sections of hair and spritzing with hairspray to finish.

How to use it: This method calls for pulling hair through each mesh rod using a hook-and-eye tool (some brands refer to this as a magic wand). Small sections are a must, and meticulous sectioning will ensure curls look uniform. A great option to do on damp hair and wear throughout the day (at home, obviously) rather than sleeping on overnight.

Best for: Fine hair that’s short to medium in length. Longer hair may exceed the length of each rod meaning you’ll have a straight bit at the very end. Not ideal.

Headband curls Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

What it is: A satin-covered foam curling rod that sits over the top of your hair (running from ear to ear like a headband) and is secured using two enclosed scrunchies. The goal is to create bouncy, smooth curls without the kinks.

How to use it: I turn to headband curls regularly and from my many, many trials I’ve found the best way to do it is to separate hair into two sections (ideal if you prefer a centre part) then use a claw clip to secure the middle of the curling rod in the middle of your head. Next, wrap your hair around the rod away from your face, working with small sections and collecting more into your fingers as you work your way down to the end. Secure with one of the silk scrunchies provided et voila! Just remember to remove the claw clip from the middle of your head before you snooze. I tend to use a third scrunchie to tie the ends of my rod together, forming a quasi-halo around my head.

Best for: Its generous length means it plays nicely with most hair types and lengths, but for those of us with XXL hair, there is a longer rod to try. For those of us prone to frizz, try applying some curl cream before you start twisting. The soft foam is comfortable to sleep on, too, so you’re not likely to lose any all-important zzz’s during the busiest time of the year.

Flexi rods

What it is: If it’s corkscrew curls you’re after, then look no further than flexi rods, which typically come housed in a pack of 4, 6, or 12 rods that can be manoeuvred into hair and slept on overnight.

How to use it: Twist small sections of hair around each rod, securing them in place (as close to the scalp as possible if you can) by bending the ends of the rods together. While effective, it’s not the most comfortable method so consider wearing a bonnet over the top while you sleep.

Best for: Short hair, which is notoriously tricky to style into curls. However, most brands of flexi rods come in different lengths, too, helping you create tight curls or waves in short or long hair without leaving behind dents or kinks in hair.

Scrunchie curls

What it is: This method calls for something you’ve likely already got sitting in your vanity drawer: a scrunchie. You will need at least four of them to get the curliest results, as hair is wound around each scrunchie to create the tightest curl pattern possible. You can use more scrunchies if you please, helping create even tighter curls.

How to use it: Separate hair into four sections (two on the top and two on the bottom). Wind each section of hair around a scrunchie, wrapping hair through and around multiple times until all of the hair is collected. Twist it once more to ensure it stays tightly wound close to your scalp.

Best for: Out-of-this-world volume on all hair types, including those with thicker, slightly wavy tresses. Curls can appear slightly wild and unkempt (in a cool way) or create a Studio 54 look that even Stevie Nicks would be proud of.

Sock curls

What it is: While it may not be the easiest heatless curl method, it certainly is the most convenient: requiring only two (clean) socks to achieve the style. If done correctly, the result is curls that have a more uniform pattern, like a Hollywood or S-bend wave.

How to use it: Separate hair into two sections (one top section and one bottom section). Using a clean sock, use a hair clip to secure the toe of the sock to the middle of the bottom section. Wind hair around the sock until you reach the ends, before coiling the twisted hair into a bun and using the open end of the sock to stretch and wrap over. Repeat on the top section.

Best for: Side sleepers. If you’ve followed the instructions and your two sock buns are sitting through the centre of your head, then you’ll find this method the most comfortable when lying on your side. You do need a fair amount of hair to wind around the sock before you secure it, meaning sock curls are best for those with thicker, longer hair to ensure grip and hold.

More beauty

Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti answers a suite of burning questions from our readers.

Ask The Beauty Editor: Why Are My Friends Getting More Botox Than Me? Everyone’s getting different amounts of Botox these days. Why does it vary so much?

Ask The Beauty Editor: How Do I Fix The Crepey Skin On My Neck & Chest? One reader writes in with a decolletage dilemma.

Ask The Beauty Editor: How Can I Stop My Blonde Hair From Looking So Dull? Turns out your purple shampoo could be doing more harm than good.