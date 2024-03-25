This week’s Ask the Beauty Editor sees one reader write in with a decolletage dilemma.

Dear Ash,

Recently, I’ve started noticing a change in my skin texture over my neck and chest area. I’ve never really paid much attention to the region, so while I have my skincare routine down-pat, my chest and neck often go without.

Is there anything I can do to help improve their appearance? For context, I’m 42.

Help!

Neck & Dec S.O.S

Dear Neck & Dec S.O.S,

While we fully acknowledge the beauty and wisdom that comes with age, often the passing of time can be marked by fine lines, wrinkles and crepey skin. Neck & Dec S.O.S, it sounds like the latter is troubling you, but there are a few things you can try to restore the skin’s appearance.

The skin on your decolletage , or the area that spans from under your chin, down your neck and chest, is delicate, it has fewer oil glands than other regions of the body, which leaves it susceptible to issues like dehydration or dryness.

Crepey skin, or skin that is visibly thinner with a shrivelled appearance, generally crops up when people hit their 40s, it can also be common as early as their 20s or 30s. For some women, vertical lines in the cleavage area can show up well before ones on their face. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

To expand on this further, I recruited the help of Francesca Deane, a naturopath and holistic skin therapist at newly rebranded Kumo Skin Spa + Concept Store (formerly Skinography). With a passion for addressing complex skin issues including acne, eczema and rosacea, Francie adopts a holistic approach to caring for skin from the inside and out.

What causes crepey skin?

According to Francie, sun damage, dehydration, lack of essential fatty acids in diet (omega 3 oils found in oily fish, nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil and omega 3 supplements), hormonal changes especially in peri- and post menopause due to a drop in estrogen can all result in a loss of collagen and elastin in the skin, which in turn leads to skin becoming thinner and appearing crepey.

“This can also be exacerbated by a stressful lifestyle, a high environmental toxic load caused by alcohol consumption, smoking, certain body products or poor water quality,” Francie says.

Ingredients to use topically

Francie lists out four key ingredients she uses on clients when treating crepey skin over the decolletage , most of which focus on restoring hydration in the skin.

She notes humectant hyaluronic acid, skin-identical biolipids (the fats found in nutrient-dense plant oils, ceramides (or the building blocks of the skin barrier, which help to prevent moisture loss and promote a plump, healthy outer layer), alongside resurfacing vitamin A to boost collagen product and speed up cell turnover.

Nutritional support

As far as nutrition goes, good fats and plenty of protein will be your best friend when it comes to nourishing skin from the inside out, Francie explains, so chow down on nuts, seeds, fatty fish, eggs and avocado and supplement with an Omega 3 capsule like the Nordic Naturals Omega 3 Softgels, $39, and zinc to repair skin from the inside out. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Aim for 1g of protein per kilo of body weight,” Francie adds. “Our skin is made up of fats and proteins and without these essential building blocks in our diet, our skin will always be lacking.”

In-clinic treatments to try

When I ask Francie which skin treatment she offers in-clinic to those who are facing crepey skin over their neck and chest, her answer is almost like a reflex. “Microneedling,” she says. “It helps to restore collagen and elastin production, reversing the signs of ageing, environmental and sun damage.”

Regular facials can also help, Francie says, as they promote hydration within the different layers of the skin and provide targeted nutrients to boost skin rejuvenation.

Prevention

To maintain your results and prevent crepey skin from worsening in future, Francie recommends making SPF application a priority, taking care to reapply every three hours or wearing protective clothing over your chest. Try iS Clinical Eclipse SPF50+, $98.

Keep hydration levels high and stress and toxic load low where possible to give your skin the best possible chance.

Love,

Ash

More beauty editor advice

You asked, Ashleigh Cometti answered.

How do I even out my tan lines? A dress dilemma has one reader bothered by bikini top tan lines.

Does laser hair removal hurt? As summer beckons, one reader asks for the ins and outs of laser hair removal.

Do lash and brow serums actually work? I keep seeing growth serums all over social media and I’m intrigued.

How can I stop my skincare from pilling? Help! My skincare keeps balling up instead of sinking in.

How do I conceal a pimple without drawing attention to it? One makeup artist shares her tips on how to disguise a zit before a big event.