Why Do I Keep Hearing About Ceramides?

In the quest for youthful, vibrant skin, we’re surrounded by products and ingredients promising miraculous results. Among these, ceramides have emerged as a skincare superhero, which is why you’ve probably been hearing the word “ceramide” a lot lately.

With their natural presence in our bodies and remarkable benefits when applied topically, ceramides have revolutionised the world of skincare; but we can safely say, this isn’t one of those “flash-in-the-pan” ingredients.

Here, we explore the vital role ceramides play within our bodies and the incredible advantages they offer in maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

The magic of ceramides

Ceramides are a type of lipid molecule found naturally in the outermost layer of our skin, known as the stratum corneum. They act as a protective barrier, shielding our skin from external aggressors such as pollution, harsh weather conditions, and excessive moisture loss. Ceramides work in harmony with other lipids and proteins, helping to maintain skin hydration, elasticity, and suppleness.

Nica Marcello, national education manager for Revlon and Elizabeth Arden, says to think of ceramides as the mortar to your bricks — the bricks being your skin cells and the ceramides the glue that holds them together.

“As we age, this diminishes and once the ceramides start to break down, you get that uneven texture, you get rough skin, dry skin. So, we need to replenish the ceramides within the skin wall, within the inside of the skin cells, to get that flawless outer barrier,” she explains.

Redness and irritation, along with premature ageing, are more signs of a compromised skin barrier and likely a lack of ceramides in the skin. By incorporating skincare products infused with ceramides, we can replenish and fortify our skin’s natural lipid barrier, restoring its balance and resilience.

Ceramides first, treatment second

For anyone experiencing issues with their skin barrier, presenting as redness or flaking, you may feel inclined to reach for active serums such as vitamin C or retinol to overhaul the skin, however, the focus should first be on restoring moisture loss and increasing the skin's lipid content.

“You need to establish the platform and the foundation first,” says Nica, “and that’s where the pure, potent ingredients of the ceramides come into play, before you go into the treatment.”

Ceramides aid in retaining moisture within the skin, alleviating dryness and enhancing hydration. These potent molecules also support the regeneration of the skin’s natural lipid structure, enhancing firmness and smoothness. By fortifying the skin barrier, ceramides also help to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leading to more radiant-looking skin.

Once the skin barrier is restored, you may find your need for active skincare has changed. As the barrier begins to repair, Nica says the first thing you’ll start to notice is a change in the skin’s texture, appearing smoother, plumper and more even. Your skin may also appear more lifted, thanks to a greater balance of moisture and oil levels.

If you’re still experiencing issues such as pigmentation or a lack of brightness, you may opt to add in a vitamin C serum. Where fine lines and wrinkles, or breakouts are still apparent, a vitamin A serum such as retinol or retinal may be your active serum of choice. Keeping a product containing ceramides as part of your routine will ensure your skin barrier is protected and more receptive to your targeted treatment products.

Finding ceramides in nature

While synthetic ceramides are available in various skincare formulations, natural sources of ceramides also exist. Grapeseed and sunflower oils are rich in ceramides, making them excellent additions to your diet, and are easy to incorporate by using them as cooking oils or in salad dressings.

Other plant-based oils such as rosehip oil, safflower oil, and evening primrose oil contain high levels of omega fatty acids, which can support the skin’s ceramide production and overall skin health. Evening primrose oil is commonly found in women’s health supplements, while rosehip oil is prolific in natural skincare formulations.

By introducing additional ceramides into the skin, both topically and internally, you can build healthier, more resilient skin and potentially simplify your beauty routine too as your skin barrier begins to rebuild.

