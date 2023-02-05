Dear Beauty Editor,

I keep seeing ads for lash and brow growth serums, but do they actually work?

From,

Longing For Lashes

Dear Longing For Lashes,

You’re right, eyelash and eyebrow growth serums are definitely all over Instagram and TikTok at the moment, and for good reason ... they do work!

Personally, I can attest that I have managed to grow lush brows and lashes myself from being committed to daily application — and that’s the key here, commitment. Lash and brow growth serums work by conditioning and strengthening the hairs so that they’re less likely to grow brittle and be prone to breakage before they’ve reached their full-length potential, so to get the results, you’ll need to use them daily.

I prefer to apply mine at night but that’s completely up to you. If you’d rather use these serums in the morning, ensure you give the formula time to dry fully before you apply your mascara or brow products.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner — the original lash growth formula — uses peptides, lipids, biotin and green tea extract to encourage strength and therefore growth, as does the brand’s Eyebrow Conditioner.

Lashfridays is another formula you've likely seen splashed all over your social media and I can also attest to having great success with the Eyelash Serum, seeing results in just a few weeks.

Be aware, though, once you’ve achieved your long fluttering lashes and thick brows, you will need to keep using the products at least every other day to maintain your results. I have also spoken to people who have not noticed results from using products like these, so it’s not a panacea for everyone, but the majority of people will begin to notice a difference in a few weeks.

Love,

Lucy

Beauty editor-approved lash and brow growth serums